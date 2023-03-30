KENDALLVILLE — It's been five years in planning and prep, but the first phase of construction on Drake Road is starting Monday.
Get ready and lock in because it's two years of construction between Main Street and Weston Avenue.
The good news, however, is that the road will remain open to traffic throughout the project, albeit only one-way.
Contractors are scheduled to be in town and starting work on Drake Road next week, starting Phase 1 of the project that will see the road completely ripped out and rebuilt, along with new sidewalks, decorative lighting and a wider multi-use path on the south side of the road.
If you're wondering what it will look like, think about the improvements that were made to Fairview Boulevard in recent years, because the city will get a similar product by the end of it.
The nearly $5.98 million Phase 1 — which is being funded 80% by a federal aid grant and 20% from city tax dollars — will span from Main Street to Weston Avenue, but the project has been scoped over two years and even that is being broken down into two sub-phases.
While originally the idea was to start at Main Street and work west, contractors have instead decided to work in the area between Weston Avenue and the railroad track first.
"They want to get as much done in front of the school while they're out of class," said city engineer Scott Derby, referencing both the second week of East Noble spring break next week and the summer. "They're going to build it one lane and a time between Weston and the railroad and they're going to start by removing and rebuilding the north half.
"They're going to do the entirety of the Weston Avenue intersection before school starts back up," Derby said.
Brooks Construction Company will keep Drake Road open throughout construction, although the open lane will only be for eastbound one-way traffic. If you're coming from Main Street and want to get to State Road 3, you'll either need to use U.S. 6, Ohio Street, Waits Road or go to the south Main/S.R. 3 intersection.
Keeping at least one lane open allows East Noble Middle School to still have access to its front entrance for student dropoff and pickup, and also keeps the road open for emergency responders and trash collection, Derby said.
Homeowners in the area will still have access to their driveways throughout the projects, too, with Brooks putting in temporary driveway access when it tears out the old pavement.
"They'll be putting temporary stone back in so they'll have access in and out," Derby said. "There will be isolated times when they won't have access, like when they're directly in front of their residence with the paver."
By November, the contractor expects to have the entire area between Weston Avenue and the tracks done except for a final top coat of asphalt that will be done at the very end of the project, and Drake Road would be fully reopened to traffic for the winter.
Then come March/April 2024, crews will be back to address the section between the track and Main Street, similarly doing it one lane at a time with one-way access to the area.
The only time the road may need to be fully closed is when the railroad has to come in to upgrade the crossing. That may result in a short-term full closure at the tracks.
The two-year construction window gives workers more time to complete the project and makes it less susceptible to a time crunch if the area gets hit with stretches of bad weather that halt progress, Derby said.
Changing the schedule from one to two years also created a cost savings on the project, Derby said, although the tradeoff is more time motorists have to deal with construction.
"The main motivation was by extending the overall construction time was to lower the cost because they otherwise would have had to devote more resources to that project," Derby said.
In order to keep residents and the wider community in the know about what's happening with the project,
"The on-site inspector will have regular communication with the neighborhood and also the A&Z Engineering, who is the consultant, is setting up some social media so people will have access and they'll be updating that regularly," Derby said.
A&Z will be posting updates to its Facebook and sharing those updates with pertinent local Facebook channels including East Noble Schools, Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville Fire Department, Kendallville Parks and Recreation and the city government page.
Once Phase 1 is complete, the construction may not be over, either, as Kendallville also received a similar 80/20 federal aid grant for Phase 2, which will complete similar updates on Drake Road from Weston Avenue to S.R. 3 and including a crosswalk across the highway.
That project is scheduled to start in 2025 — although it should only take one year to complete — meaning motorists should gear up for back-to-back-to-back construction seasons.
