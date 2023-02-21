ALBION — The Noble County Convention and Visitor Bureau picked up two new members this year, while also celebrating the one-year anninversary of executive director Grace Caswell.
Joining the board for the first time are Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie and Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson.
Ihrie returned to Albion to take over as town manager in August 2021. Since then, he's also been appointed to Kendallville's Historic Preservation Commission, which manages the historic character of the city's Main Street.
Johnson is a former Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director who now works as the city's Main Street manager, organizing and promoting events and businesses in the downtown with a natural overlap to the work done by the CVB.
Heather Steele, Chain O Lakes State Park Assistant Park Manger, was welcomed as the new Board of Directors Vice President. Steele has served on the board of Directors for two years and enters her third year stepping into a natural leadership role.
Caswell marked her first year as director, having come on to lead the CVB following an 18-month period where the bureau had no director, with the exception of a three-month stint with former Kendallville resident Patrick Hess.
Caswell had previously run public relations for St. Martin Healthcare before joining the CVB in February 2022.
"It is an honor to welcome Jacob and Kristen to the leadership team at Visit Noble County. It is hard to believe it has been one full year since my appointment. On the one hand, it feels like I have only recently come into the CVB, while on the other, tourism in Noble feels so familiar," Caswell said. "With multiple new initiatives, tourism partners, and endeavors awaiting Noble, seeing how far we have come is incredible. We have promoted the county in enticing ways resulting in the most County Innkeepers Tax collected in 2022, created a new visitor guide and website, actively leverage asset development/improvement at Sower Farm House, and launched a new tourism grant program.
"However, our mission remains the same: promoting tourism by connecting partners and events, developing unique assets, and enriching visitors' experiences in a way that contributes to economic growth. All this to say to our visitors, 'Welcome to Noble County, where nature rejuvenates you,'" Caswell said.
