TOPEKA — Standing on the southwest corner of the four-way stop in downtown Topeka shortly after noon on Monday to get a breath of fresh air, Topeka Town Marshal Stan Strater Jr. ended up saying hello to the drivers of almost every car that passed by. He knows them all by their first names.
“Ah, Ruth, how are you?” he shouts, waving back to the woman driving a maroon SUV who waved at him first as she rounded the four-way stop in Topeka.
Across the street, a brown Ford F-250 hauling a big equipment trailer makes a right-hand turn on Lake Street, but not before its driver honks his horn and waves at Strater.
“Hey …” he said, returning his hello.
This is Stan Strater’s life in Topeka, and he’s glad to be here.
Strater is popular in town and for good reason. He’s been a part of this community as a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years. In that time, he’s made it a point to get to know as many people as he could.
Being the marshal of a small LaGrange County community like Topeka, wearing that marshal’s uniform and looking out for its residents, has been a “dream come true” for Strater.
But at age 49, a health scare made Strater start to think he might not wear that uniform again.
Sometime around September, Strater said he started to realize he just wasn’t feeling as well as he used to. More often than not, he’d come home at the end of a day’s work exhausted. That wasn’t normal, but Strater said he thought it was just the stress of being a police officer during a pandemic.
But he continued to get worse. And by late October, Strater said he started to notice some lightheadedness along with growing fatigue. Finally, his wife of 20-plus years, Jessica, said he had to go see a doctor.
“My wife put her foot down, she said we’re going,” he explained.
Jessica took Stan to a doctor’s appointment, and the doctor sent the marshal, directly to a specialist.
Doctors quickly discovered his heart was misfiring, beating irregularly, a condition known as atrial fibrillation, more commonly known as AFib.
Strater said he was shocked. He thought he was in good health, and his family has no history of heart problems. AFib, it turns out, is fairly common, and the condition caused the heart to beat too quickly. Strater said he was told that for the past six months or so, his heart had been running a marathon, and now it was getting tired.
“My heart had been racing, and I never realized it,” he said.
AFib causes the upper and lower chambers of the heart to beat out of rhythm with each other and leads to blood pooling inside the heart. Tests showed that Strater’s heart was operating at just 17% efficiency.
Doctors believed that Strater’s heart problem was simply an electrical malfunction, and hoped to bring him back to health by resetting his heart with another electrical shock. The first time they tried the procedure it failed. So they tried it again a week later, and this time it worked.
With his heart beating like it should, with both of his heart’s upper and lower chambers finally working in unison again, Strater started to feel better, and his heart started to slow down and beat normally.
But even with his heart working normally again, Strater wasn’t sure he’d ever be allowed to return to his job as a police officer again.
“This is my dream job, this is what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “At 49, I thought I’m too young to retire, especially not knowing what else I would do.”
Out of the hospital, he wore a life vest that tracked his heart and how it was performing. He changed his diet, cut down on salt, steered away from stimulates like caffeine, and week by week, said he starting feeling better by the day. He said once he started this journey, he was never really sure if he would be coming back to the job he loves.
“It’s been a really eye-opening experience,” he said. “People tell me they were really surprised because everyone thought I was one the healthiest people they knew. But this caught up with me, and now I look at things differently.”
Finally allowed to return to work, to put on his belt and his badge, Strater called being back on the job a blessing.
“I’m thankful … I wake up each day grateful,” he added.
Strater joined the Topeka Police Department in 1993 and said this past year was the most challenging year of his career.
“I chose to be in law enforcement to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he explained. “I get to make a difference in the community I work for, and have missed my daily routine of seeing everyone.”
People from around the community reached out to Strater and his family while he was recovering, and the marshal said he’s grateful for their support.
“I’ve come to realize I’ve been very blessed not only for my family but for everyone in the community in which I live,” he explained. “I’m thankful for everyone’s support and prayers.”
