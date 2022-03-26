Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, March 18, through Thursday, March 24, according to jail records.
David Hardesty, 49, of the 300 block of Sixth Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging possession of a syringe.
Martina Rojas, 40, of the 31000 block of U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 6 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Andrew Richardson, 21, of the 100 block of South Grandview Avenue, Burnsale, Kentucky, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Devon Johnson, 23, of the 13700 block of East Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Kimberly Tuttle, 38, of the 4100 block of Saint Andrews Circle, Mishawaka, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
William Smith, 32, of the 300 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Anthony Montgomery, 31, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 1150W, Middlebury, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Friday on charges of operating without ever receiving a license and driving while suspended.
Arthur Smith, 43, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 525E, Howe, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
David Hooker, 27, of the 1000 block of Cato Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Kevin Yoder, 19, of the 5400 block of South C.R. 675W, Topeka, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of minor in possession. Yoder posted bond and was released Sunday.
Lawayne Beechy, 20, of the 2700 block of South C.R. 100W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of minor in possession. Beechy posted bond and was released Sunday.
Tesa Peotter, 24, of the 400 block of Hawpatch Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a revocation of community corrections relating to a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Octavio Munguia, no age or address provided, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Eric Blakesley, 46, of the 9400 block of West C.R. 800N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Brittany Britzke, 35, of the 10700 block of C.R. 4, Middlebury, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Britzke posted bond and was released.
Kristy Mclimans, 44, of the 1100 block of Trayer Road, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Kurtland Bathgate, 34, of the 400 block of North Fifth Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a hold order issued by the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Lucas Pappas, 22, of the 69500 block of Nottawa Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ulysses Morales, 24, of the 100 block of San Tropes, Laguna Beach, California, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging operating without ever receiving a driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anna Ryan, 41, of the 200 b lock of East Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 3 felony.
Dakotah Baldridge, 30, of the 800 block of North C.R. 150E, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police. No charging information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.