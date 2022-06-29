Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Austin K. Adkins, 30, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, was booked at 2:17 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence on a court order relating to a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Jasmine C. Downing, 28, of the 400 block of Crestview Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Downing was released on her own recognizance.
Deven M. Gieseking, 19, of the 10900 block of Smokey Ridge Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor possessing an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Gieseking was released on her own recognizance.
Aiden R. Hassinger, 19, of the 2300 block of Broken Oak Road,, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Hassinger was released on his own recognizance.
Joshua M. Johnson, 367, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was booked at 3:55 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order relating to a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Isaac D. Lister, 32, of the 2900 block of East Skinner Lake Drive, Albion, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Lister was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lister was held on $1,500 bond.
Richard D. Mason, 24, of the 300 block of Dunnwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor and a third warrant. No further charging information provided. Mason was held on $3,500 bond.
Blake C. Oberlin, 23, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Oberlin was held on $2,500 bond.
Lindsey R. Park, 33, of the 200 block of North Shaffer Street, Milford, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Park was held on $2,500 bond.
Kody L. Wyatt, 35, of the 800 block of East Seneca Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Wyatt was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.