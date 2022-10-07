Sharon and Hillard Gayheart, left, of Stroh were named LaGrange County Citizens of the Year for their years of dedication to the Stroh community at Wednesday night’s Corn School celebration in LaGrange. Gayheart joined the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department in 1963 and was the organization’s fire chief for more than a decade. His wife helped keep the department’s books as well as worked on various fund raising event on behalf of the fire department. They were presented with their award by Traci Blaize, the Lakeland School District Superintendent who is acting as the master of ceremonies for the Miss Corn School contest.