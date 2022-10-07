LAGRANGE — Former Stroh Fire Chief and long-time LaGrange County residents Hillard and Sharon Gayheart were named LaGrange County Citizens of the Year Wednesday night during LaGrange’s Corn School celebration.
The Gayhearts have called LaGrange County home. Sharon Gayheart was born in LaGrange County. Hillard embraced LaGrange County as his home.
Together, the pair worked to make improve life for those in Stroh. Since before their marriage, Hillard joined the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department and rose through its ranks. He has served as a board member, a firefighter, the assistant fire chief and fire chief.
The Corn School Committee, which is tasked with selecting the annual Citizen of the Year, noted that Hillard Gayheart was always there to help answer the call, day or night.
“Whether it was a house fire or a medical call, or a fundraiser to help raise additional funds for much needed equipment, he was there to do as needed without questioning,” Corn School Committee President Sue Glick said at Wednesday night’s Citizen of the Year ceremony held at the gazebo on the LaGrange County Courthouse lawn.
Hillard Gayheart never worked alone. His wife, Sharon, did her part as well, Glick pointed out.
“As a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, she helped make fire department fundraisers a success, took care of department paperwork, and generally pitched in where there was work to be done,” Glick said.
The Gayhearts were on hand for Wednesday’s Citizen of the Year presentation, which annually takes part before the talent competition for the Miss Corn School contest.
“We’ve always believed in doing what we can to help other people, and I guess someone noticed it,” Sharon Gayheart said after the award was presented to her and her husband.
Gayheart, who was wearing his trademark fire department hat, said he and her wife were honored to be named Citizens of the Year, but added all they just wanted to help others.
“It just makes me feel good to get out there and help someone when they need help,” he explained.
The award was first presented in 1963. The Gayhearts are the 60th recipients of the annual award.
