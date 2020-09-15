ALBION — Saying there was no real gain, the Noble County Commissioners Monday opted out of a federal program which would gave deferred Social Security tax payments for employees until next year.
The move would have meant bigger paychecks until the end of the year for county employees, but smaller paychecks from Jan. 1 through April 30 of 2021.
“Pay it now or pay it later,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “You’re not going to gain anything.”
Commissioners Anita Hess and Justin Stump joined Leatherman in voting to opt out of the program.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners tabled until its next meeting on Sept. 28 a request from E-911 Director Shellie Coney to apply for federal Cares Grant funding for new radio equipment for the dispatch center.
Coney had learned the county’s current computer system for dispatching police and fire units would stop receiving support from provider Motorola at the end of the year, and had requested quotes to replace the equipment.
Coney proposed updating the system to have a dedicated T1 line which would end the busy signals which occasionally leave dispatchers unable to communicate with officers in the field.
From August 2019 through August 2020, there were 3,615 such instances when officers had attempted to contact dispatch but were unable to do so due to the amount of radio traffic in the county. Those instances added up to 196.2 minutes of disrupted service in that time period. There were another 41 minutes when the dispatch center could not get a signal out to responders.
According to Coney, the county has five channels which can be used to communicate back and forth with officers. There are currently 650 users who have radios which can try to use those five channels, though this does not take into account the different shifts firefighters and police officers work.
Having a dedicated line would prioritize calls from officers and firefighters throughout Noble County, and would even allow dispatchers to send out emergency messages if an officer was already communicating with them.
The hiccup came in discussing the timing and method of paying for the equipment, which was estimated at $486,102 for six computer communication stations at the dispatch center.
Coney said she wanted to apply for the Cares Act funding but didn’t plan on having the equipment installed until her department moves into the new county annex building in two years. She said barring a severe lightning strike, she believed she could limp along with existing equipment until then.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel had concerns on two fronts. For one, she wasn’t sure how federal officials would feel about the county receiving the money now and then not spending it for two years.
Coney said she could have the new equipment installed now, to avoid that concern, but then the county would have to pay Motorola to pay to move the equipment once the annex is finished.
The total prize of Coney’s request came in at over $720,000 with maintenance agreements for 10 years included, and Knafel said there may not be enough money available in the Cares Grant allotment for Noble County.
Knafel said $1.5 million was set aside for Noble County to apply for, and she had already overseen the submission of $1.1M in grant applications.
Coney said she could potentially pay for the maintenance costs in her budget, and could reduce the price to $399,800 by only installed four computer communication stations.
The commissioners, who had multiple questions regarding Coney’s proposal, requested that a Motorola employee be brought to the Sept. 28 meeting when the issue would be considered again.
• The commissioners approved soil testing on its property adjacent to the now-closed Noble County landfill.
The landfill continues to produce leachate which the Indiana Department of Environmental Management mandates the county deal with. At one point, the county was told it could apply the leachate, which contains ammonia and boron amongst other chemicals, on the grass cap which covers the landfill itself.
A representative from Wilcox Environmental, which the county has hired to help with landfill issues, told Leatherman that IDEM has since changed its mind.
“We can’t apply it at the cap,” Leatherman said. “The leachate is still there. We have to address it. What’s the cheapest way to deal with the problem?”
The soil sampling approved by the commissioners Monday could determine if the leachate can be applied to land it owns immediately to the west of the current landfill or to land it holds to the east of the landfill site.
It still may be cheaper to have the leachate hauled away, and the commissioners continue to investigate all options.
• The commissioners entered into an agreement with Albion property owner Chris Blasing to use a 20-plus parking lot on the north side of the Albion Post Office. The agreement calls for the county to pay Blasing $200 per month for 24 months while the county annex is under construction.
The move is aimed at helping with parking issues the construction will cause for county employees.
• Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery told the commissioners his office had moved out of its old building into the former Eagles building in Albion, where it will be located until the county annex is built.
Two of the office’s computer monitors did not survive the move. He also received permission to get quotes on some new office furniture which would be more appropriate for the space he has. Some of the old furniture which was moved doesn’t fit properly into the new space.
