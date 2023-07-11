Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Benjamin A. DeLong, 39, of the 1300 block of North C.R. 50W, Albion, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and violation of condition, modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor. DeLong was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeffrey D. Hicks, 24, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information proivded. Hicks was held without bond.
Rasheed B. Sabir, 42, of the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David A. Smart, 37, of the 200 block of South Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smart was held without bond.
Harlee D. Zeigler, 28, of the 5500 block of C.R.40, Butler, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zeigler was held on $2,500 bond.
Kiersten B. Fury, 33, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging theft, a Level 6 felony. Fury was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose A. Jimenez-Gomez, 33, ofd the 200 block of Fulton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Friday at Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery-deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Jimenez-Gomez was held without bond.
Gianna D. Leshore, 23, of the 1900 block of Greentree Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Leshore was released on her own recognizance.
Jeremy L. Murray, 43, of the 3000 block of South U.S. 35, Knox, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Murray was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew J. Staton Jr., 25, of the 2900 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, wows arrested at 2:23 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Staton was held without bond.
Megan N. Sutton, 37, of the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Sutton was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam L. Bolen, 40, of the 11700 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was booked at 8:59 a.m. Saturday to serve. sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Gayle A. Clark, 43, of the 1000 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony. Clark was held on $2,500 bond.
Hunter L. Coyle, 26, of the 100 block of East Epworth, North Webster, was booked at 9:59 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Vicki S. Gardner, 61, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked at 8:17 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Chad D. Grigsby, 45, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:39 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jessica R. Slone, 39, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 8:48 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jesse D. Gose, 34, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Gose was released on his own recognizance.
Joel M. Perez, 22, of hte 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Perez was held without bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Thursday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Kawliga Stickler, 36, no address provided, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County and Shipshewana police on two counts of theft. No bond information provided.
Emily Otolski, 24, of the 30700 block of Andy Drive, Osceola, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft. No bond information provided.
Charles Martin, 49, of the 00 block of South C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15% and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. No bond information provided.
Michael Schwartz, 29, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 675W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of identity deception. No bond information provided.
Rian Houser, 34, of the 600 block of North Maples Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Friday by Lagrange County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court on a Level 3 felony and a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Brenda Pettyjohn, 34, of the 61000 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Ron Slone, 37, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Scotty Miller, 43, of the 10700 block of West C.R. 605N, Orland, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Aaron Scott, 28, of the 00 block of Circle Drive, Chatham, Illinois, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and counterfeiting. No bond information provided.
Leroy Peachey, 22, of the 3600 block of East C.R. 100N, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of intimidation and criminal recklessness. No bond information provided.
Shauna Deroshia, 28, of the 100 block of South Prospect, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Deroshia posted bond and was released Sunday.
Aaron Arruda, 36, of the 13300 block of 18th Avenue, Lemore, California, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Arruda posted bond and was released Sunday.
Umberto Aza, 20, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. Aza posted band and was released Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.