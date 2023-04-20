ALBION — Sophomore Kensyngtin Kimmel had two hits and pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the seventh as the Central Noble softball team defeated Prairie Heights Tuesday, 8-7.
Both team tallied eight hits, but neither was particularly adept in the field. Prairie Heights (2-7) had five errors on the evening, and only two of the Cougars’ eight runs were earned.
Central Noble had four errors leading to four unearned runs.
The Cougars trailed 1-0 after one inning, then 5-3 after three. Central Noble scored 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth, getting hits from Abby Hile, Kimmel and senior Avery Deter in taking a 6-5 lead.
Central Noble picked up a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Junior Haddi Hile walked to open things up. Kimmel then reached on an error. Deter knocked in one run on a groundout, then sophomore Kierra Bolen smacked a double, to make it 8-5.
The Panthers scored two in the top of the seventh inning and had the potential tying run on second base.
Pinch-hitter Natalie Booth got the Heights seventh started with a single. Senior Savana Phares then plated Booth with a double to make it 7-6.
Kimmel, who went the distance for Central Noble, then got a ground out and a strikeout. But sophomore Emma Allen knocked home Phares with a single to draw the Panthers within 8-7.
An error on her hit moved Allen to second base.
Kimmel ended the threat and the game with a strikeout.
“The last couple innings it was the hardest she’s thrown,” Central Noble coach Dave Pearson said. “She did not get rattled.”
Pearson said the team’s comeback win was a testament to their faith.
“It goes back to the girls believing in themselves, believing in each other,” he said. “It’s hard to come back, but we did.”
Phares went 3-for-3 on the game with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Allen had two hits and two RBIs. Pratt had a double and two RBIs.
Deter had an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth for Central Noble. Bolen had a fielder’s choice RBI in the second and her RBI double in the sixth. Kimmel accounted for her team’s fifth RBI with a second inning single.
Kimmel struck out seven and walked one in throwing the complete game.
On Wednesday in Emma, Central Noble improved to 10-0 with an 11-1 NECC win at Westview in five innings. The Cougars started hot with a six-run first inning.
Abby Hile was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five runs batted in for CN. Grace Swank pitched a 2-hitter and struck out seven. Kyndal Pease and Nevaeh Schoup also had multiple hit games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.