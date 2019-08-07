KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library’s summer reading program, a space-themed “Summer Adventure,” gave the staff an adventure in rousing success.
The goal was to check out 36,000 items from the library in a nine-week period from May 27 through July 27.
The library’s patrons rose to the challenge, meeting that goal in the eighth week and then adding an additional 4,689 checked-out items for a record-breaking total of 40,689.
Each time they checked out items, patrons could vote for three Community Prizes, packages of experiences or items that would be added to the library’s collection. Voters overwhelmingly voted for the “Movies in the Park” experience, choosing it over a tool collection package and non-essential kitchen gadget package.
Library director Kate Mullins and marketing specialist Jenna Anderson are excited about the success of the four-year program, but not surprised.
“Our patrons are very passionate about the library,” Mullins said.
Mullins said the library staff took a look at record keeping for the summer programs to see how patrons use the library, how the library uses the information it collects, and how the state uses the information. They listened to what patrons were saying they wanted through their votes, and acted accordingly.
“We wanted the experiences to be meaningful,” Mullins said. “We focused on the collection and how to increase circulation.”
Anderson said this year’s success is based on what the library learned in previous years. The staff scrapped the small individual prizes, which patrons were ambivalent about, two years ago in favor of the larger community prizes. Listening to patrons helped the library staff learn what materials motivated them to check out items and what barriers stood in the way. The library made it easy for patrons to sign up and participate in the summer reading program.
“The yard game collection was the community prize last year,” Anderson said, “And reservations have soared.”
Patrons are using the yard games for family reunions, cookouts and other summer gatherings by reserving a date for check-out. A video game collection, the prize in 2017, has similarly driven up circulation and made an in-demand collection available for the first time.
Patrons will be rewarded for their achievement with four “Movies in the Park” in September and October in Kendallville and Rome City. Because of earlier sunset times in the fall, the movies will likely begin about 8:30 p.m. with locations announced soon:
Sept. 14, Kendallville: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
Sept. 28, Rome City: The new “Aladdin” movie starring Will Smith as the genie.
Oct. 12, Kendallville: Patrons will vote for one of three choices beginning later this month, “Goonies,” “Hocus Pocus,” or “Back to the Future.”
Oct. 19, Kendallville: “Shazam!”
