LAGRANGE — Reese Wolheter capped off quite the two days at the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Tuesday night.
A day after winning Premier Showman in the Started Calf Show and just hours after winning the same title in horses, Wolheter added a third victory in the Swine Show later in the night.
"I had to win senior in started calf just to win Premier," Wolheter said. "It was honestly a lot of work as I worked my calf twice a day and I had to put a lot of time into it. I was extremely happy to win started calf because that has been my goal for years."
In the horse show, Wolheter credited her victory to her grandma, who she said had helped her a lot with showmanship. The swine show, Wolheter said, was home for her.
"My sister and I are really competitive there, so we've helped each other through that."
Wolheter, 14 and a student at Oak Farm Montessori School, is in her sixth year of 4-H, starting through her parents and adding that she's grown up loving animals.
"I love how you get in the show ring and first impressions mean everthing," she said. "That's a judge's opinion, and if they don't like you, they don't like you, but I love that it teaches me hard work and first impressions go a long way."
Wolheter also competes at the Liberty level for the International Liberty Horse Association.
Grand Champion in the Breeding Gilt Show went to 13-year-old and student at Westview, Hadleigh Bontreger and her winning Duroc.
"I think she did a really good job out there," Bontreger said. "We've had her since she was a baby and it's been fun just raising her up and stuff."
Bontreger joined 4-H four years ago, taking after her three older siblings who had also shown before. She said her favorite part about 4-H was "Just getting out there, having fun and going for the competition."
Bontreger also shows started calves, which she will take to her to the Indiana State Fair next month.
Kaitlyn Weimer, a 12-year-old student at Westview, took the Grand Champion title in the Market Hog Show with her winning crossbred.
In the five years that she had been showing swine, this year marked the first victory for Weimer.
"It was walking them every day, giving them baths, conditioning them, making sure that they just stay clean and healthy."
Weimer gave thanks to her grandpa, uncle and the rest of her family, who she said were a big part in her winning.
"My grandpa does a lot with livestock and my mom, aunt and uncle all did 4-H, so when it came time that I could do it, we signed up and I've done it ever since," she said.
This year also marks the first time that Weimer is showing sheep, and she added that her favorite part of 4-H is fair week.
"I love fair week and hanging out with my friends," Weimer said.
LaGrange County 4-H Fair Swine Show
Breeding Gilt Show
Class 1 AOB
1. Delana Green, 2. Reese Byrd, 3. Preslee Rahn, 4. Wesley Wolheter.
Class 2 Duroc
1. Hadleigh Bontreger, 2. Lilli Howe, 3. Nora Yoder, 4. Preslee Rahn.
Class 3 Duroc
1. Reese Byrd, 2. Weston Howe, 3. Brinley Kraft, 4. Ethan Wolheter.
Champion Duroc: Hadleigh Bontreger
Reserve Champion Duroc: Reese Byrd
Third Duroc: Weston Howe
Class 4 York
1. Kaitlyn Weimer, 2. Hannah Bower, 3. Brady Byrd, 4. Carson Brown.
Class 5 Cross
1. Reese Yoder, 2. Brigham Rahn, 3. Camryn Christner, 4. Bryce Yoder, 5. Grady Yoder.
Class 6 Cross
1. Caytlin Sherman, 2. Ryleigh Weimer, 3. Taylor Sherman, 4. Brynleigh Sherman, 5. Delana Green, 6. Phillip Sheets.
Champion Cross: Reese Yoder
Reserve Champion Cross: Brigham Rahn
Third Cross: Caytlin Sherman
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Hadleigh Bontreger
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Reese Yoder
Third Place Breeding Gilt: Brigham Rahn
Fourth Place Breeding Gilt: Kaitlyn Weimer
Fifth Place Breeding Gilt: Caytlin Sherman
Market Hog Show
Class 7 AOB
1. Reese Yoder, 2. Kaitlyn Weimer, 3. Brandt Norberg, 4. Brynleigh Sherman, 5. Wesley Wolheter, 6. Elizabeth Wolheter.
Class 8 Berk
1. Reese Byrd, 2. Delana Green, 3. Weston Howe, 4. Reese Byrd, 5. Delana Green, 6. Gwendolynn Owsley, 7. Jillian Klopfenstein.
Class 9 Duroc
1. Parker Wolheter, 2. Audri Martin, 3. Lilli Howe, 4. Isobel Wolheter.
Class 10 Duroc
1. Reese Byrd, 2. Brinley Kraft, 3. Taylor Sherman, 4. Lilli Howe, 5. Brandon Sherman, 6. Ethan Wolheter.
Champion Duroc: Parker Wolheter
Reserve Champion Duroc: Reese Byrd
Third Duroc: Audri Martin
Class 11 Hamp
1. Preslee Rahn, 2. Conner Kesslar, 3. Brandt Norberg.
Class 12 York
1. Camryn Christner, 2. Brigham Rahn, 3. Brady Byrd, 4. Brady Byrd, 5. Hannah Bower, 6. Grady Yoder, 7. Carson Brown.
Class 13 Cross
1. Nora Yoder, 2. Kloie Yoder, 3. Ryleigh Weimer, 4. Bryce Yoder, 5. Ireley Sherman, 6. Olivia Blair, 7. Rilet Helman.
Class 14 Cross
1. Audri Martin, 2. Harrison Bontreger, 3. Emalin Sherman, 4. Avery Christner, 5. Wyatt Kurtz.
Class 15 Cross
1. Parker Wolheter, 2. Reese Wolheter, 3. Asher Bontrager, 4. Brandon Sherman, 5. Kylie Yoder, 6. Logan Blair, 7. Hannah Bower
Class 16 Cross
1. Ireley Sherman, 2. Brynleigh Sherman, 3. Caytlin Sherman, 4. Phillip Sheets, 5. Luke Hall, 6. Adelyn Rainsberger, 7. Kylie Yoder.
Class 17 Cross
1. Kaitlyn Weimer, 2. Breanna Wolheter, 3. Taylor Sherman, 4. Dallas Yoder, 5. Lilli Howe, 6. Memphis Bontrager.
Class 18 Cross
1. Weston Howe, 2. Brynleigh Sherman, 3. Ryleigh Weimer, 4. Leigha Schrock, 5. Ledger Allen.
Class 19 Cross
1. Bryndle Bontrager, 2. Caytlin Sherman, 3. Delana Green, 4. Hadleigh Bontreger, 5. Emalin Sherman
Champion Cross: Kaitlyn Weimer
Reserve Champion Cross: Audri Martin
Third Cross: Parker Wolheter
Showmanship
First Year: 1. Brynleigh Sherman, 2. Nora Yoder, 3. Preston Rahn.
Junior: 1. Parker Wolheter, 2. Reese Byrd, 3. Kaitlyn Weimer, 4. Brady Byrd, 5. Hadleigh Bontreger, 6. Brigham Rahn.
Senior: 1. Audri Martin, 2. Caytlin Sherman, 3. Parler Wolheter, 4. Asher Bontrager, 5. Taylor Sherman, 6. Lilli Howe, 7. Conner Kesslar.
Premier: 1. Reese Wolheter, 2. Audri Martin, 3. Breanna Wolheter.
