8 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Eight people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathon D. Atteberry, 22, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 900S, South Whitley, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Atteberry was held without bond.
Sherry J. Harman, 44, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Harman was held on $2,500 bond.
Tony J. Jacobs, 39, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
William B. Koontz, 34, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of forgery, a Level 6 felony. Koontz was held without bond.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 29, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Muthanna was held without bond.
Joshua A. Nuzum, 32, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Thursday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery-serious bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Nuzum was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian C. Schott, 40, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was booked at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Serena M. Wheeler, 31, of the 1400 block of Faith Street, Kendallville, was booked at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
