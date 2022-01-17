HOWE — A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night took the life of a Michigan man, according to the Indiana State Police.
Daniel T. Olson, 67, of Sturgis, Michigan, was found unresponsive down outside of his vehicle in a side ditch. Troopers and Parkview LaGrange EMS personnel were unable to revive Olson. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to the single vehicle crash near the 128 mile marker on the I-80/90 Toll Road in LaGrange County.
Arriving on scene, troopers located a 2014 Buick Enclave passenger vehicle with heavy damage on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.
Apreliminary investigation revealed that Olson had initially been traveling eastbound on I-80/90 in a Buick Enclave. For an unknown reason, in the area of the 128mm, the Enclave contacted the outside guardrail, then crossed through the grass median and stuck the inside guardrail of the westbound lanes. The Buick crossed the westbound lanes, crashed into the outside westbound guardrail, rolled over and came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
Olson was determined to have been the driver and sole occupant at the time of the crash. He was unrestrained, and as a result, ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
There was no immediate evidence to suggest that alcohol or drugs were involved. The LaGrange County Coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy to be performed.
Also assisting at the scene were local fire department personnel and Bill’s Towing service.
