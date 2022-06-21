KENDALLVILLE — Another very hot week is coming to the four-county region.
After last week saw temperatures into the mid-90s, this week will again see temperatures in that same range.
The week will start off with Tuesday seeing the hottest temperatures going up to the mid-90s for the day.
Mark Frazier, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, said the heat indexes won’t be like it was last week.
“One area of improvement from the past week is we’ll be seeing a cold front come through on Tuesday and into Wednesday, taking the temperature down a bit,” he said. “The middle of the week will have temperatures in the upper 80s.”
Temperatures may vary widely in different parts of the region. He said parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio along the south part of I-69 could see temperatures in the mid-90s range during the middle parts of this week.
Thursday will see mid to upper 80s while Friday will see a high of 90 degrees.
“The biggest thing people will notice is that the dew point this week will only be in the 60s unlike last week where it was in the 70s,” he said. “This means it won’t be as humid as it was last week.”
As the area prepares for more hot days, local summer camps have plans to handle children for the week.
Kendallville’s Camp Wethankitha has brought kids to the Cole Center Family YMCA to help them stay cool during the morning times. The camp has taken children in groups at a time to the YMCA’s pool to go swimming and has them spend the afternoon at Bixler Lake Park.
Kendallville Park Director Dawn McGahen said they’ve brought kids to the YMCA to do indoor activities like arts and crafts and brought in the Orange Township Fire Department last week to spray kids with water to cool off.
“The groups rotate every 30 minutes, with each group spending no more than 30 minutes outdoors,” she said.
The camp plans to have the Avilla Fire Department come in and spray kids with water to help them cool off today.
They also set up ice water cooler stations to help the children stay hydrated throughout the hot days.
“The camp staff have been real troopers through these hot weather weeks,” she said. “Nobody has called out and they’ve done a really good job engaging with the kids.”
