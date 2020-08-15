Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Mark J. Bitzel, 36, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bitzel was held on $1,500 bond.
Nicole M. Hollingsworth, 42, of the 2400 block of East Crampton Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Hollingsworth was held on $2,500 bond.
Kaylyn Moriarity, 33, of the 1000 block of Pape Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Clsss A misdemeanor. Moriarity was held on $2,500 bond.
Catherine I. Shepherd, 29, of the 8100 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Shepherd was held without bond.
Brad Weaver, 44, of the 100 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Lashonda L. Wilcox, 44, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Wilcox was held without bond.
