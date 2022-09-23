INDIANAPOLIS — The News Sun in Kendallville was awarded the General Excellence Award for daily newspapers less than 6,000 circulation by the Hoosier State Press Association on Friday.
KPC Media group newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola brought home 14 awards, total, with all three papers competing in Division 3.
The News Sun captured nine total awards, including six firsts en route to winning the General Excellence award for the state’s smaller daily newspapers. The General Excellence award is based on a point system weighted by the awards received. Awards went to News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz, LaGrange County reporter Patrick Redmond, as well as section awards to the entire News Sun staff.
The other top award captured by KPC was the Community Service Award presented to The Herald Republican for its efforts to keep meetings open related to a closing of a meeting in Fremont over discussion on COVID-19 police. The award was presented to editor Mike Marturello, Garbacz and staff.
The Star in Auburn received three third place awards and The Herald Republican a second-place award on top of its Community Service category win.
Here is a full list of awards won by KPC newspapers Friday:
The News Sun
First place: Best business story, Garbacz; best short feature, Redmond; best general news photo, Redmond; best editorial page, staff; best website, staff; and best newspaper design, staff
Second place: Best profile feature, Redmond; and best portrait photo, Garbacz
Third place: Best editorial writing, Garbacz
The Star
Third place: Best commentary, Dave Kurtz; best short feature story, Kathryn Bassett; and best feature photo, Sue Carpenter
The Herald Republican
First place: Community service, Marturello, Garbacz and staff
Second place: Best newspaper design, Carol Ernsberger and Marturello
