Chances are you’ve heard of TIF before, but maybe you don’t know exactly what it is.
If that’s the case, then this story is for you.
Tax-increment financing, usually shortened simply to TIF, is a funding mechanism available to counties, cities and towns to help spur economic development. Tax-increment financing districts began growing in use in the 1990s and now represent a major tool many communities rely on to fund big infrastructure projects.
According to the Indiana Gateway government transparency portal, as of 2018 there were 872 TIF districts in Indiana, covering about 147,000 individual parcels valued at more than $53.8 billion.
That includes 16 TIF districts in DeKalb County, 10 TIF districts in Noble County, eight in LaGrange County and four in Steuben County.
What is TIF?
At its root, TIF districts are essentially a borrowing mechanism, allowing local governments to take out loans for projects and then use future tax revenue to pay them back.
Purdue University professor and Indiana tax expert Larry DeBoer said TIF was an idea that was originally developed decades before it rose to prominence in Indiana.
“It was invented by California in the 1950s as a way to generate revenue for matching federal grants,” DeBoer said. “The basic idea is to make development pay for itself.”
For example, if a city wants to attract a big new development like a shopping center or some new factories, the city will likely have to bring some infrastructure to the area. If the site is “shovel ready,” that makes it more attractive to a prospective developer.
Normally, if that city wanted to extend water or sewer lines or build some roads to the site, that municipality would pay for it out of pocket. And since local government revenues come from property taxes, that would often mean taxing residents.
“Ordinarily you’d say we’ll float a bond or raise a property tax rate and the existing people here will pay for it,” DeBoer said. “We’ve made our current taxpayers pay for current benefits for people who are not here now, but will move in to receive those benefits.”
But then there’s TIF.
With a TIF district, that city is able to designate the area a special tax district, then borrow money to pay for the needed infrastructure upgrades. But instead of taxing the current residents, TIF instead captures property taxes from new development in the district and uses that money to pay back the loan.
Therefore, the new businesses that were aided by the city putting in infrastructure end up paying the city back for those improvements.
How does TIF work?
Picture a field. It’s Indiana, so it’s probably covered in corn or soybeans. It’s valued at $100,000.
It’s maybe being taxed at a 2% tax rate, with the owner paying $2,000 per year in taxes on it. Those taxes get split between all of the taxing entities in the area — the city, the county, the township, the school district and the local library. They each get their slice of the $2,000 in taxes according to their tax rates.
This field has been sitting on the edge of the city for decades, being farmed for crops. But maybe it’s near the city industrial park and now the city really wants it to become a new industrial park.
But it’s just a field. Although it’s been advertised for new industrial development, no one is interested in it.
So, in an effort to help along new development, the city decides to establish a TIF district on that field.
Once that TIF district is established, the property value of $100,000 is recorded.
Once it’s set up, the city borrows to extend an access road, put in sewer and water lines and extend electrical service up to the edge of the property. It’s now much more attractive for development.
And, voila, the plan works. An industry comes in and says “We’re going to build a new $5 million factory on this land.”
The next year, when the factory is complete, the new value of that property and the land that it sits on is $5,100,000. This is where TIF comes into play.
The $100,000 worth of land, the $2,000 in property taxes on that are collected and distributed as normal, with the city, county, township, school and library still getting their same piece.
But the taxes on the new $5 million factory that was built after the TIF district was created, that’s captured entirely by the TIF district. That new value — the “increment” in tax-increment financing — is captured by the district.
At a 2% rate, all of the $100,000 tax from the factory goes to the city’s redevelopment commission, which controls TIF funds, with none going to the other taxing units.
That money that’s captured can then be used to pay back the money invested in the improvements made to help get that factory.
After the loans are paid back or after a set period of years, the TIF district is supposed to expire, all of that extra property value is “released” and then, in the future, all of the tax money would be divided between all the local governments like normal again.
How is TIF actually used?
Although the above example is the basic idea of how TIF is supposed to be utilized, that’s not exactly how it plays out in practice around Indiana, DeBoer said.
DeBoer divides TIF use into three different categories:
First, there is the “purist” model, as described above, where communities only establish a TIF district on a piece of land that wouldn’t otherwise develop “but for” the intervention of the local government.
“What TIF is for is to spot an area of the community where development wouldn’t happen except for the infrastructure that we put in that can only be paid for by a TIF district,” DeBoer said.
The second type of use is when a community establishes a TIF district out ahead of development that it expects might happen.
“Another possibility would be you see development is about to happen in an area and you realize ‘Hey this is going to require some infrastructure. We’re going to upgrade traffic systems and sewer systems. That’a a second way that can go.”
And the third common type of use is when cities keep TIF districts around as a piggy bank for projects they may not yet know about. Maybe a TIF was originally created for a singular purpose, but instead of letting it expire, the community keeps it around and bankrolls the tax dollars it captures.
“You TIFed an area, the development happened, you paid off the bonds, but you don’t let the TIF district expire,” DeBoer said. “You can then use it for whatever development opportunity that comes along.”
DeBoer said the justification for that third type of TIF is that communities are functioning at “the speed of business,” that a city can’t establish a new TIF every time a new project comes up needing major improvements, so having money on hand and able to be used in an allocation area allows a community to be flexible.
In order to prevent TIF districts from becoming overflowing bank accounts, the redevelopment commission is supposed to declare every year whether it needs to continue capturing tax dollars, or whether it should release funds back to the other taxing units.
Unsurprisingly, DeBoer said, almost all communities find a justification to keep their TIF districts going.
Do TIFs take money away from schools?
One of the main criticisms you’ll hear statewide is that TIF districts deprive money from school districts, who rely on property taxes for debt payments and capital improvements.
But whether TIFs steal money from other taxing units is really a question of perspective and whether the “but for” test was adequately reached, DeBoer said.
State law says that TIF districts should be established in areas where only development won’t occur “but for” establishment of the TIF district.
If the area never would have developed on its own, then a local tax unit has lost nothing. In the above example, everyone still gets their slice of taxes on the $100,000 farm field. Conceptually, the school or county or whatever else has no claim to the tax on the $5 million factory, because that factory wouldn’t have existed without the TIF district.
On the other hand, if the “but for” test isn’t satisfied — for example, a community creates a TIF around an interstate exit that is likely to develop on its own because of its location on the highway — then there’s a much better argument that the TIF district is capturing money that otherwise would have flowed to everyone when new development happened.
A 2018 academic study by Timothy Bartik of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research determined that only between 2-25% of developments studied met the “but for” standard, meaning the vast majority of projects likely would have happened even without a TIF incentive from a local government.
Is TIF beneficial or hurtful?
While DeBoer wouldn’t weigh in on whether TIF districts have had more of a positive or negative effect on Indiana, he could state with certainty they have been “useful.”
Ever since Indiana approved property tax caps into state law and enshrined those caps in the state constitution, local governments have less flexibility to raise revenue through property taxes.
The state allows governments to grow their budgets by a percentage year to year, but those increases of 2-3% don’t give much room to raise funds for a big capital project, like a major sewer line extension, DeBoer said.
Therefore, TIF has become one of the primary mechanisms communities have to fund those types of large projects.
DeBoer pointed to one interesting correlation, that schools districts have had to pitch 217 tax referendums to residents to fund big expenditures like capital projects or to secure additional operating funding. As for referendums for municipal projects, there have been less than a dozen of those in the same time frame.
“It’s got to be that they’re using TIF bonds and TIF bonds don’t have to go to referendum,” DeBoer said. “TIF is a way around the tax caps and around referendums.”
So love it or hate it, the reality is that TIF is one mechanism communities have left to pay for big projects. And, when used correctly, they have their place and function, he said.
“TIF takes a lot of flak and deservedly so. In its concept, people in good faith, intent on following what the law says, I see it as a useful,” DeBoer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.