CROMWELL — Cromwell’s town council learned Tuesday night that its water rehabilitation project is moving forward, with construction on the water treatment plant to begin Dec. 1.
Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said that Kirk Brothers has completed its preliminary tasks in preparation for the construction. He said council members can expect to see the first invoice from the company at the Dec. 20 meeting.
In response to a question, Erwin said the procurement of residential meters for the project is in progress. He said supply delays are due to the scarcity of brass, used to make the fittings.
The Indiana Department of Transportation’s culvert replacement on S.R. 5 (Jefferson Street in town) will likely take place in mid-2023, Erwin said. The town’s collaboration with INDOT has moved at a snail’s pace for about two years.
Town Marshal Mike Hatfield reported his office received 16 complaints for October, mostly from two town residents complaining about a barking dog in the early morning hours. Hatfield said he would talk again with the dog owner.
Hatfield also said he is pursuing quotes to upgrade his department’s duty weapons, which are 20 years old.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting town resident DeVon Miller presented the council with the only known copy of Cromwell’s National Register of Historic Place designations. The late Lavina Alderfer, a former council member, did Cromwell’s application years ago.
Miller, a former council member himself, will be sworn in Jan. 1 to replace council member Cheryl Watts, who did not seek re-election.
In the street report, Josh Koontz of Astbury said leaf pickup would end Wednesday so that he can prepare the town truck for winter plowing.
Koontz also turned in a list of town residents who have not responded, or refuse to cooperate, with sump pump inspections. The inspections are designed to find and eliminate sump pumps that are illegally connected to the town’s storm sewers.
Council president Jerry Pauley said the town will send a final letter to residents who have refused or ignored notices to give them one more chance to comply. After that the town will turn the names and address over to an attorney for the next step.
In his wastewater report, Koontz said the sludge transfer tank, made of steel, has seven holes in the bottom because of corrosion from the sludge. The tank is original equipment and is more than 30 years old.
Council members asked Koontz to assess the damage and determine cost and how the tank can be repaired.
Council members approved Koontz’ request to have Topeka New Holland perform the 400-hour service, including a check of all oils, on the town’s tractor in the spring.
