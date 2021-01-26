ALBION — Dana Light Axle Products recently notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it's closing its service parts and export packaging center at 401 E. Park Drive, Albion.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from plant manager Mike Zunk was dated Jan. 20. The WARN notice says that the permanent layoffs affect about 43 full-time employees and 30 workers employed through temporary services companies.
Layoffs will take place April 30-May 31.
"The decision to close the Albion plant was difficult but ultimately necessary in order to maximize Dana's ability to be competitive within difficult market conditions," according to Zunk's letter.
Workers don't have bumping rights, but may be offered jobs at other Dana plants, according to Zunk's letter.
