Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County from Friday, July 2, through Wednesday, according to jail records.
Anthony Little, 56, of the Wolcottville, was arrested Friday, July 2, by LaGrange County police relating to an original charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Andrew Howay, 32, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday, July 2, by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to original charges of possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Tabitha Conley, 35, of the 14100 block of C.R. 415W, Angola, was arrested Friday, July 2, by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine.
Luis Rodriguez, 30, no address provided, was arrested Friday, July 2, by Lagrange County police on a charge of driving without a license. He was also held on a hold order issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
Daniel Manoloff, 38, of the 3200 block of Cherry Tree Lane, Elkhart, was arrested Friday, July 2, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of identity deception. Manoloff posted bond and was released Friday.
Casey Bentley, 39, of the 900 block of Anthony Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked Friday, July 2, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kasche Bible, 18, of the 500 block of Steuben Street, Monpelier, Ohio, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession. Bible posted bond and was released Saturday.
Roberta Martin, 67, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 055E, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Pennsylvania. No charging information provided.
Austin Smith, 31, of the 500 block of North Plum Street, Albany, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Thomas Weimer, 56, of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphrnalia.
Harold Bruce, 51, of the 7200 block of South C.R. 420E, Wolcottville, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more.
Michael Godbey, 42, of the 700 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Winford Hensley, 43, of the 1000 block of C.R. 250N, Johnson, was arrested Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator-life. Hensley posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Tyler Cleveland, 29, of the 2100 block of C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was booked Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Norman Hightshoe, 53, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Robert Norman, 37, of the 19600 block of County Road, Birstol, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.
Amelia Bryan, 25, of the 2700 block of blossom Street, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Burt Watson, 50, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of burglary and theft.
Brandon Dunagan, 39, of the 30200 block of Mowry Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Shayla Schaeffer, 29, of the 500 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in DeKalb County.
