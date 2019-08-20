ALBION — The Noble County Council opened budget hearings Monday with a recommendation from its financial consultant — cut $600,000 from the general fund.
According to County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, all department heads submitted proposed budgets to the county. All of those budgets were submitted to the consultant, who compared those numbers with projected revenues in 2020.
Knafel said last year, the council was told it had to cut approximately $1 million.
Any amount budgeted over expected revenues would eat into the county’s cash reserves.
The general fund, from which the county makes its payroll among other expenditures, had a cash balance of just over $2 million as of July 24. Revenue in 2018 was $13.254 million. The general fund budget as submitted prior to budget hearings called for expenditures of $14.59 million.
Budget hearings run through Wednesday morning in the Commissioners Room at the Noble County Courthouse.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at the council’s meeting on Sept. 3, with adoption slated for October.
One of the departments presented Monday was Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, who is seeking an 11.1% pay increase for deputies.
Weber made his case for his 11.1% increase which would improve pay for deputies from $45,900 to $51,000, far above the 2.8% standard of living recommended by the state for pay increases this year for all county employees.
In the last five years, nine officers have left the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for higher-paying jobs, including at least three in the past year.
Weber said it can take up to three years before an officer is comfortable in their duties. Many new candidates have to be sent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which the county must pay for. While the officers are in the academy, the rest of the road officers have to work extra to make up for shift shortages.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s base pay for deputies of $45,900 is the lowest compared to salaries in Steuben, Kosciusko, DeKalb, LaGrange, Whitley and Allen counties.
Weber said to put his department on par with similar agencies in the area, it would need to be increased to $54,000.
“I know we can’t do that,” Weber told the council.
Weber is asking for an increase of approximately $193,000 over last year’s budget.
In making his pitch Monday, Weber told the council he has begun to house federal inmates at the Noble County Jail, with five being booked in on Friday.
Weber has signed a contract to house up to 30 federal inmates at a rate of $50 per day per inmate. If the feds fill all of those slots, Weber could return almost $540,000 to the general fund without increasing staff.
He also cut his operating budget for 2020 by $170,000.
“It’s a business,” Weber said. “I’m here to make money.”
Weber said the money he has cut from his operations budget, when added to the additional income created by housing federal inmates, more than offsets the $193,000 he is asking for to help make his department’s pay more equitable to surrounding counties.
“You may return twice that amount to us,” Councilman George Bennett said. “This helps make things a little more palatable.”
Knafel cautioned the council against counting all those federal dollars before they can be collected. She pointed out at one time the county was getting revenues of $1 million by housing inmates from the Indiana Department of Correction. That money has since all but dried up.
Weber pointed out that in a comparison to likewise counties provided by the Indiana Association of Counties, most county employees are paid an equitable amount compared to counties with similar population to Noble County.
Of the eight counties in Indiana with populations from 40-50,000, Noble County ranks seventh. Even with the increase to $51,000, Noble County would rank fourth of those eight counties.
Following Weber’s presentation, Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney made her pitch. Coney is asking for a 5% pay increase for dispatchers. She said that like the sheriff’s department, she is losing employees to higher paying jobs elsewhere.
She gave the example of one dispatcher leaving for Kendallville, where that worker will earn $2 more per hour.
Coney’s own salary is $42,274, compared to E-911 directors in LaGrange and DeKalb counties who make between $56-$60,000.
Council President Denise Lemmon said Coney’s low pay was “concerning.”
Knafel pointed out that due to a quirk in the calendar, county employees would be seeing less in their bi-weekly paychecks, even with a 2.8% raise. She said there will be 27 pay periods in 2020, compared to the normal 26, accounting for the accounting fluke.
“You are going to get more in salary, but less in bi-weekly (pay),” Knafel said.
County employees will get one more paycheck in 2020.
