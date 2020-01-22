Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks received an "A" rating on this year's Susan B. Anthony List congressional scorecard for his anti-abortion voting record.
The list ranked 35 senators and 432 represenatives, assigning them A-F scores based on their voting record on key legislation as well as activity in supporting other measures aimed at curbing abortion in the U.S.
Banks, who hasn't be shy about touting pro-life credentials, easily collected an A rating.
"Extremely proud to report that I’ve been given an 'A' rating again by pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List," Banks tweeted Wednesday with a link to the rankings. "Hoosiers sent me to Washington to fight for the unborn, and I have made it a top priority since I arrived!"
The rating comes a day after Banks penned an op-ed in the Washington Examiner making a claim that Trump was being impeached for his pro-life actions, an opinion that is not backed up by any testimony or evidence in the ongoing impeachment case.
The Susan B. Anthony list shows the deep partisan divide between the two parties on the issue, and in most cases you can use the rankings to figure out a representative's party.
All but three Democrats ranked in the House received F ratings — none received an A — while almost every Republican received an A or B, with the exception of recent-convert Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who changed parties over impeachment and received an F rating.
On the Senate side, all of the Democrats received F's except Alabama's Doug Jones, while all Republicans received A's except moderate Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who was granted a D.
In Indiana, both Democratic congressman were given F's, while six out of seven Republican House members got A's. GOP Rep. Susan Brooks of the 5th District received a B rating.
Neither Sen. Todd Young or Sen. Mike Braun, both Republicans and neither of whom are up for election this year, were ranked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.