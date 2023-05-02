LAGRANGE — Former Indiana State Senator and LaGrange County resident Bob Meeks passed away last week after a brief illness. He was 89.
Meeks, a Republican, served as the District 13 State Senator for two decades. As chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, he was a key architect of multiple two-year state budgets and helped steer a large portion of the money from the sale of the Toll Road back to counties in northern Indiana where the Toll Road is located. Those Major Moves funds as he named them have been used to help build new infrastructure projects across northern Indiana.
Meeks was first elected to the state senate in 1988 and served five terms. He served as chairman of the Corrections Committee, the Budget Committee, the Appropriations Committee, and the Lakes Management Study Committee. Before his election to the state office, Meeks served on the Lakeland school board for four years. He retired from the Indiana State Police after more than 20 years of service, leaving with the rank of Post Commander 1st Sergeant.
Former LaGrange County Commissioner Phil Malone, Howe, said Meeks always made time to listen to the concerns of people from northeast Indiana and always worked hard to make sure their needs weren’t ignored in Indianapolis.
“He always listened to the people,” Malone said. “He knew the area well, and he always had time to sit down and hear anybody out. He was really very active and always delivered on his promises.”
Current LaGrange County Commissioner Terry Martin, a former Indiana State Trooper and former LaGrange County Sheriff, said Meeks was proud of the role he played in steering the money made from the sale of the Toll Road back to counties like LaGrange County.
“Bob and I spent a lot of time talking about Major Moves money,” Martin recalled. “He always wanted to know how we were using it, and if we were using it like he’d intended.”
Current District 13 Indiana State Senator Sue Glick, LaGrange, said Meeks enjoyed "quite a career."
Meeks served in the military and then returned home to Allen County where he worked as an Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputy. In 1960, he joined the Indiana State Police.
After his election to the state senator, Glick said Meeks devoted a lot of his energy to ensure that state funds were directed back to northeast Indiana.
"He brought a lot of projects up this direction, including the efforts to clean up Shipshewana Lake. I remember that vividly," Glick said. "We were working to try and resurrect a lake that was dying, and it hasn't been for Senator Meeks, that wouldn't have happened."
Meeks retired from the Senate in 2008, citing health concerns. He told the News Sun in 2008 that he wrestled with the decision to not seek a six term, but had been warned by his doctors he needed to step down and take care of his health.
“And I know I don’t want to die on the Senate floor. I want to go out when I’m at the top of my game,” he said at the time.
The Indiana State Police Post on the Indiana Toll Road was dedicated in his honor. Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels presented Meeks with a Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Despite his having been retired from the state senate more than 15 years now, Glick said there are many people in Indianapolis in state government who still remember Meeks and what he accomplished while there.
“A lot of people still remember him, and remember him fondly,” she said. “He leaves behind a great legacy, especially in northeast Indiana.”
A memorial service for Meeks is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. The American Legion Post 215 will provide military rites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.