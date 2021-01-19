KENDALLVILLE — Many city residents are adapting to new trash and recycling service as Kendallville started citywide pickup with Noble County Disposal this year, and the city will be mailing out some additional information to help residents with the transition.
Check your utility bill next month and you should expect to see an updated front-and-back informational sheet with reminders about recycling and a “best of” Q&A tackling some of the more common questions the city has received.
Kendallville started citywide weekly trash hauling and every-other-week recycling with Noble County Disposal this year after the city bid out services in summer 2020.
Kendallville, which was one of the last incorporated communities in the region without a single trash hauler, first broached the topic back in 2018 as an effort to ensure all residents had trash service. The city had discovered that most of its junk, trash and debris complaints and open burning complaints traced back to properties that were not contracting with anyone for trash service, causing trash to either pile up, get illegally dumped or burnt.
The plan was shelved for two years, however, following the McCray Refrigerator factory fire and cleanup before city leaders picked it back up in 2020.
Aside from curbside hauling, city residents will also get twice-annual bulk pickup days at the curb, which have proven popular over the last two years with city residents.
Residents are paying $13.38 per month for trash and recycling, a rate that the city locked in for the next five years. Compared to individual contracting, many residents reported that price is saving them about $20 every three months compared to what they were paying before.
There has been some pushback to the garbage service so far and requests from some residents who would like to opt out of service.
Kendallville hasn’t allowed opt outs but the city Board of Works and Public Safety said it would develop and announce a policy at next week’s meeting on Jan. 26.
In the meantime, the city is sending out some helpful reminders to residents who may have missed them the first time around on how to best use their new weekly service.
The front side of the page being sent out will detail some recycling reminders, with recycling picked up the first and third weeks of the month.
Residents are reminded to not bag their recyclables in plastic bags since bagged items are harder to sort at the recycling center. Items that can be recycled include:
• Plastics: Milk jugs, Water bottles, Detergent bottles and Plastics labeled #1 — #7 Glass: Bottles and jars only. Remove all lids and rings. Must be rinsed out. No window glass or light bulbs.
• Steel food cans, Tin cans, Aluminum cans, Aluminum foil and Pie Plates: All must be rinsed and clean of food debris.
• Cardboard: chipboard, corrugated cardboard, cereal boxes, mailing boxes and any non-coated boxes. All boxes must be broken down.
• Newspaper: Please make sure to bundle together or store in paper bags.
Items that can’t be recycled include Styrofoam, plastic store bags, paper, books, magazines, junk mail or regular mailers. Bins with those items may be skipped.
The back side of the coming mailer will include what city officials called a “best of” Q&A, with the city selecting some of the more common questions to put on the reminder.
Those items include information about when to set out and take back cans; where and how to set up cans for easy collection; how to request and get a smaller tote if wanted; how to arrange for pickup of extra items not fitting in the weekly tote; what items can and can’t be disposed of in garbage cans; how to replace totes if one is damaged, lost or stolen.
The city is also reminding residents that if they move to another address to leave their cans at their former residence, as totes are coded to specific addresses.
“Please leave your tote at the current address since the totes are tracked by their serial number associated with the address they were delivered. You will have to contact the City of Kendallville Clerk’s Office at 347-0852 for additional information when moving,” the FAQ states.
For billing issues, contact the City of Kendallville Clerk’s Office at 347-0852. For any tote issues, contact Noble County Disposal 349-9150.
