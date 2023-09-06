WARSAW — Indiana State Troopers allegedly seized 4 ounces of methamphetamine after serving a search warrant Tuesday on a residence in Leesburg.
John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges to include dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun and maintaining a common nuisance. Heeter was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.
Troopers allegedly discovered 123 grams (4.3 ounces) of suspected methamphetamine, 75 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, pills, cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia.
Trooper Nikolos Anderson began an investigation into suspected drug dealing after receiving numerous tips alleging drug dealing at a residence located on 14 EMS Lane. The weeks-long investigation concluded at approximately 9:08 a.m. Tuesday when troopers served a search warrant that had been granted as a result of evidence gathered during the investigation.
