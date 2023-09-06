Drug

Indiana State Police Troopers seized more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine and other drug items after serving a search warrant in Leesburg Tuesday.

WARSAW — Indiana State Troopers allegedly seized 4 ounces of methamphetamine after serving a search warrant Tuesday on a residence in Leesburg.

John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges to include dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun and maintaining a common nuisance. Heeter was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

