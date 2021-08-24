ALBION — Kendallville police arrested a 20-year-old city man following a stabbing which occurred Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of East Wayne Street.
Trever M. Dunn, 20, of the 500 block of Kathryn’s Court, was booked into the Noble County Jail on a preliminary charge of battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Dunn was held without bond.
According to Kendallville police, officers were called to the 400 block of North Main Street at approximately 12:24 p.m. Sunday in regards to a stabbing.
A 24-year-old male victim — identified by police as William Bennett — was located in the front yard of a residence and transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Police later determined the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of East Wayne Street.
Dunn was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Assisting at the scene were the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
