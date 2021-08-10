ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a rezoning which will allow the manufacture of small storage buildings on land previously zoned for agricultural uses only.
Wayne and Sharlene Eash had petitioned the commissioners to rezone 4 acres of a 10-acre parcel on C.R. 600W, south of C.R. 1100N, in Elkhart Township. The operation will be very similar to that of Shed Time LLC on C.R. 900W.
The Noble County Plan Commission gave a positive recommendation to the rezoning with provisions requiring the owners to use a shared drive with any home on the property and that the number of sheds visible on the property be limited to no more than 35.
The commissioners approved the rezoning from A-1 (agriculture) to I-1 (light industrial).
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners received an update on plans to use tree planting to mitigate the daylights of leachate from the old Noble County Landfill. A formal proposal has been sent to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for approval.
Once the plan is approved, the commissioners could go ahead.
IDEM won’t let Noble County officially close its old landfill because the water leaching from the waste buried there contains toxic chemicals, including ammonia.
After years of of trying to figure out what to do with the contaminated leachate that comes to the surface with the water, the Noble County Commissioners in July received a cost proposal from Applied Natural Sciences Inc., a company that has had success controlling leachate by strategically planting trees that soak up the water, eliminating the carrying agent that moves the contaminants to the surface.
Tree Well’s proposal involves planting 47 trees at the landfill. Those 47 trees would come from three varieties — American sycamore, Sioux land poplars and weeping willows.
The cost install those 47 trees in specially designed wells would be $200,505.
The company also proposed a contract to provide oversight on the project to the tune of $43,620 over a three-year period.
In March, commissioners approved $20,600 for an initial study Applied Natural Sciences Inc. which uses phytoremediation. At its most basic form, phytoremediation involves the planting of trees where groundwater is collecting. The trees soak up the groundwater and the chemicals.
Applied Natural Sciences Inc. has been engineering phytoremediation since 1988.
Among options discussed earlier were funneling all of the leachate to a new wetland the county would construct or putting on a full-time employee to pump out the leachate and apply it to county owned land. Both of those options were cost-prohibitive.
The county had been taking the leachate to Albion’s municipal sewage ponds, but the town will not longer accept it.
“There’s no place around that will take it,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said Monday.
For years, the commissioners have been budgeting $100,000 annually to address its landfill issues.
Commissioners Dave Dolezal, who is new to the board after being picked by caucus to fill the remaining term of Justin Stump, addressed a concern with the proposal at Monday’s meeting. His main concern was that there was a provision in the proposal which said some of the trees might need to be replaced after a 6-10 year period if they were not collecting enough of the leachate.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel pointed out that even if the all of the 47 trees had to be replaced after six years, the county would still be hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead if it no longer was budgeting $100,000 per year to address the issue.
• The commissioners authorized Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zach Smith to craft an ordinance lowering the speed limit in the Oakshores Subdivision, west of Rome City, from 30 mph to 20 mph.
Smith had received a petition from a majority of the property owners in the subdivision requesting a traffic study. The study showed some cars traveling up to 75 mph in the subdivision.
Anyone traveling more than 30 mph above a posted speed limit could be jailed under a reckless driving statute, according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
