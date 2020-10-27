KENDALLVILLE — Starting in January, Kendallville residents will be paying $13.38 per month for trash and recycling service.
That rate will be locked in for the first five years of the city’s new trash contract with Noble County Disposal.
In June, the city took bids and signed a contract with Noble County Disposal to provide citywide trash and curbside recycling services to all city residents.
A main impetus for the plan was to help with city cleanliness, as Kendallville code enforcement found that the vast majority of junk, trash and debris complaints made by citizens are for residences that did not have any active trash service. That led to residents either illegally dumping, piling up or burning trash in violation of city ordinances.
In an effort to eliminate the issue, city leaders proposed serving all households with trash service.
The trash contract only applies to single-family homes and other residences within the city limits. It does not include apartment complexes and businesses. Residential areas outside the city limits, such as Noble Hawk and Cobblestone subdivisions, are not included.
Noble County Disposal had the lowest bid in the process, but final monthly fees to users were still being determined based on the bid price and a then-to-be-determined administrative fee.
Now, about two months before the garbage service goes into effect, Kendallville is finalizing the costs to users.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works considered the trash fee schedule, considering two options.
Noble County Disposal’s contract includes planned annual cost-of-service increases after the first two years of the contract, so Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie offered to different options.
The city could either alter its rates each year to track with the contract increases, or the city could take the average cost over five years and charge a flat rate to users.
In the first method, rates would start at $13.01 next year, but rise incrementally to $13.92 by 2025.
On the flat rate side, however, rates would be set at $13.38 per month — constituting $12.88 for trash, recycling and twice-annual curbside bulk pickup dates and 50 cents for an administrative fee.
Board of works members Jim Dazey and Don Gura opted to go with the second option, keeping rates simply and stable across the first five years of the contract. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was absent from Tuesday’s meeting attending an event in Fort Wayne.
The city will hold a second reading on the trash fee ordinance and public hearing at its next Kendallville City Council meeting.
