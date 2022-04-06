ALBION — Temporary fixes? Stop-gap measures? Band-aids?
Whatever you want to call them, Noble County has been limping along for years with repairs needed for the Noble County Jail and Noble County Courthouse.
Not any more. And citizens of Noble County can thank the federal government, because it’s going to be American Rescue Plan monies doing more long-term fixes — not county tax dollars.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled Noble County Council meeting, the council appropriated the first of its its ARP money to the tune of $1.9 million, which will help pay for fixes including a new roof at the Noble County Jail as well as professional services to design renovations to the Noble County Courthouse.
“We’ve been doing Band-aids for years,” Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said. “It’s going to put is in a good position moving forward.”
Noble County received its first COVID relief funds — $4.6 million — through the American Rescue Plan last June. Another $4.6 million is expected later this spring or early this summer.
The Noble County Commissioners, according to terms of the package, are responsible for coming up with a spending plan for the money. But the county council has to officially make the money available to spend through appropriations.
Of the $9.2 million total in ARP monies, the county aims to spend approximately $3.5 million on the Noble County Jail, which will include the new roof and various plumbing, electrical and sewer concerns, and another approximately $3.9 million in courthouse renovations, which will include additional restrooms, new wiring and new configurations for the three courtrooms in the building.
County officials stressed the $3.5 million total for the jail and the $3.9 million for the courthouse renovations are estimates.
The commissioners have said they intend to use some of the ARP money to fix a septic problem at the Noble County Office Complex-South, which may involve connecting to the town’s sewer system.
The estimated cost of that project is in the neighborhood of $250,000, county officials have said.
On March 14, discussions involving the renovations to the Noble County Courthouse at between $2-$3 million. At that meeting, it was estimated repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail would cost approximately $2.7-$3 million.
The renovations are the county’s next step in reorganizing its office space. The first step, the construction of a $15 million annex, is nearly complete.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has overseen the annex project for the county, told the council Monday that the building’s interior is 95% complete. He said he envisioned a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June.
He also updated the council on the latest update to the move-in schedule for various county departments.
• Wave 1 — move date of June 24/25. Weber Road Annex and courthouse (excluding probation since they need to move into the prosecutor building which will still be occupied.)
• Wave 2 — move date of Aug. 12/13. Move public defender and prosecutor to Annex.
• Wave 3 — move date of Aug. 26/27. Move probation (both courthouse office and the office across the street) to prosecutor’s office. Move South Complex to the Annex. Move miscellaneous excess furniture to Weber Road.
Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that annual road evaluations had just begun. Each year, every mile of Noble County Highway is graded on a 1-10 scale, according to state guidelines. Rogers also said the John Deere loader his department had ordered in July 2021 had finally arrived.
