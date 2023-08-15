ALBION — Cell phones will be allowed in Noble County’s new annex, just not in the courtrooms temporarily located within as the Noble County Courthouse undergoes extensive renovations.
In late July, the Noble County Commissioners discussed creating an ordinance which would have forbid cell phones in the new annex.
But during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, county attorney Dennis Graft told the commissioners such an ordinance could have violated free speech rights since the video taping and recording of public meetings is permissible. The Noble County Council and Noble County Commissioners have their regular public meetings in the new annex.
Instead, Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse, Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen and Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer will be crafting official orders which will prohibit the possession of cell phones in their individual courtrooms.
“They’ll have a sign in front of each courtroom,” Graft told the commissioners Monday.
A person who brings a cell phone into a courtroom won’t be violating an ordinance, but the perpetrator could be cited for contempt of court.
The three Noble County courts were moved into the new annex last week and have become operational there.
Noble Superior Court 1 and Noble Circuit Court are located in what had been the multi-purpose conference room at the annex. Noble Superior Court 2 is located in an area on the north side of the new annex.
Renovation efforts are expected to take approximately one year.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The estimated cost of the renovation project is approximately $8 million.
At Monday’s meeting, Zack Smith, who is the project manager and doubles as the county highway department engineer, said the moving of offices from the courthouse is substantially complete.
At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to approve a bid for the generator which will provide backup power at the courthouse. The generator will cost $166,000.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners tabled a decision on a recommendation to change the name of a small, 3.5-acre lake in Green Township from Jessie-Ca Lake to Hidden Valley Lake.
The commissioners received a letter from the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, which is responsible for standardizing geographic names for use by the federal government.
The letter stated the applicants for the name change were Don and Rebecca Boyer of Albion, the owners of the property.
The lake is located 0.4 miles south of Sand Lake near Merriam.
According to information from the BGN, the lake was first labeled on U.S. Geographic Survey topographic maps in 1965.
In their application to the BGS, the Boyers said they purchased the land around the lake 27 years ago from Jessie A. Clouse (1913-2012). It is believed the current name of the lake came from the previous owner’s name.
The BGS letter stated that the Boyers have called the lake Hidden Valley Lake since they purchased the land. Two years ago, the Boyers “completely remodeled a cottage on the property with the intention of renting it out to folks.” The cottage is called Hidden Valley Cottage.
The letter said the couple hoped that officially changing the lake’s name would “help vacationers find its location on the internet, as well as maintain the aesthetic of the property.”
There are two other bodies of water in Indiana called Hidden Valley Lake, both more than 100 miles away.
The commissioners said they would like to hold a public hearing on the proposed name change before making an official recommendation. No exact date for the hearing was set at Monday’s meeting but they said nearby property owners would be notified.
