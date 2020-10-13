STROH — It’s not often a stolen item is recovered before the owner realizes its gone.
But thanks to a vigilant citizen and quick action by the Indiana State Police, that’s exactly what happened Sunday morning.
Arrested and booked into the LaGrange County Jail in the incident were:
• Jeremy Tuttle, 35, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, on charges of conspiracy to commit theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction for that offense and possession of a hypodermic needle.
• Isaiha Perkins, 18, of the 11600 East block of C.R. 415S, Stroh, on a charge of theft.
A citizen who lived in the 300 South block of C.R. 950E called police to report his security camera system had captured a pair of four-wheelers enter his propety around approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The camera system caught the alleged suspects stow one of the four-wheelers in a woods on the property and then leave.
Indiana State Trooper Brian Kreger responded to the citizen’s home.
“I helped them push (the four-wheeler) up by their house so the tow truck could pick it up,” Kreger said. “They tried to hide it in the woods.”
While Kreger was still at the house, the homeowner was alerted by his security system that a pickup had entered his property in the area where the four-wheelers had entered.
“We were waiting for the two truck and their motion sensors catch them again,” Kreger said.
Kreger drove to the area in his marked police cruiser and stopped the truck as it attempted to leave. One of the people in the truck matched the description of the person caught on camera allegedly stowing the four-wheeler.
Perkins and Tuttle allegedly admitted to the theft when questioned by Kreger.
Kreger was able to determine the four-wheeler had been stolen from a property in the area of C.R. 350S and C.R. 1000E.
“The home owner didn’t even know it was stolen yet,” Kreger said.
Kreger credited the technology and quick thinking of the home owner with the security system with the quick apprehension.
“It was a good team effort between the citizens and the police,” Kreger said. “Everybody should get cameras. It’s a good investment.”
