HOWE —Howe’s Jim Parker is a guy who isn’t afraid of a commitment.
Take for example his career. For 41 years, Jim Parker worked for the same Sturgis, Michigan, company selling advertising – six of those years working part-time after he retired.
In addition, Parker has been married for to his wife, Sharon, for 52 years. He’s lived in Howe for 59 years, moving there from Sturgis when he was 20 years old. He’s also been a member of the same church, Howe’s Episcopal Church, for as long as he’s lived in Howe.
But perhaps most astonishing, Parker has been a member of the Howe Lions Club for an almost unheard of 55 years. And Parker has no plans to step away from the Lions Club any time soon.
“Why? I’m still in fairly good health, no real problems or anything, and I enjoy getting out and seeing the people and helping others,” he explained. “I won’t be ready to quit until they put me in a box.”
Parker said he joined the Lions Club long ago because service to community was a family calling. His grandfather was a Howe Lions Club member, his father was a Howe Lions Club member.
“I was the third Parker to join the club,” he said with a laugh.
Fifty-five years of service in an organization like the Howe Lions Club adds up to a lot of local projects. But press him for his favorite Lions Club memory and Parker has to stop and think for a while before finally admitting there are just too many to pick one.
That’s fair. Given the number of events he’s work as a Howe Lions, you’ll quickly understand he’s served thousands and thousands of hot dogs and sodas to people who came to town to enjoy Howe’s annual Indian Summer Days celebration or the Lions Club annual ice cream social.
Over all those years, Parker has doubtlessly spent countless hours on the roof of the Howe pavilion making sure the building didn’t leak. He’s spent almost as many hours standing on a ladder hanging up Christmas decorations making sure that Howe sparkled for the holidays. And he’s helped hundreds of people who often needed little more than just a hand to help them get back on their feet again.
“We’re here to serve the people,” Parker said of his time with the Lions.
Fellow Howe Lion and longtime friend Jeff Schrader said Parker’s example of dedication to the Lions and the community of Howe in an inspiration to others
“He sets a high bar,” he said, “A very high bar for us to reach.”
Schrader, who has known Parker since they were friends in a Sturgis school, said Parker has always put others first.
“He’s always been that way. If you know Jim, you know you can always count on him,” Schrader explained. “When he commits to getting something done, you know it will be done.”
