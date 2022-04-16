ALBION — Noble County Public Library’s board of trustees strengthened and clarified its patron concerns and complaints policy Thursday night, affirming the updated policy on its second and final reading.
The updated policy shifts the burden of complaint resolution from the executive director alone to a multiple-member committee. The committee would include the executive director, two or three library board members, two materials managers on staff, and staff programmers from the adult, teen and children’s departments.
The draft policy also establishes firm procedures for handling complaints and spells out guidance and criteria for evaluation of the content or materials in question.
Trustees passed the policy on first reading at its March meeting. Executive Director Sandy Petrie said then that the updated policy was a proactive step in preparing staff members to deal with any future complaints, should they occur.
Along with the policy update, the board reaffirmed its adherence to the American Library Association Bill of Rights in its operations and service to patrons.
The ALA Bill of Rights, created in 1939, lists seven principles that guide libraries as forums for information and enlightenment of the communities they serve:
• Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.
• Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.
• Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.
• Libraries should cooperate with app persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.
•A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because or origin, age, background, or views.
• Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.
• All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about, and protect people’s privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information.
In a meeting room policy change, the library will no longer accept checks as payment for reservations of its spaces in situations where fees apply. Payments may be made by cash or credit card, and must be paid before the reservation is confirmed.
Reservation fees apply for non-library fundraising events; private parties such as reunions, birthday parties, showers or graduations; any event held on a holiday or weekend day; any event where items will be sold or a client base is built; and for depositions.
There are no meeting space fees for library events and the vents of its partners, non-profit organizations, training seminars, tutoring, youth organizations such as 4-H or sports, political forums, job or employment fairs, educational seminars and community services events.
In other business, Petrie said the Easter egg hunt April 9 at the Avilla branch library drew more than 250 people. The popular event is a collaboration between the library and the Avilla Parks Department.
The summer reading program kicks off June 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cromwell branch and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Avilla branch. The Albion library has its kick-off on June 6 from noon to 6 p.m. All three events will food and a variety of activities.
The Albion library’s popular Hogwarts Halloween will be held Saturday, Oct. 29. Library patrons and Harry Potter fans can get a sneak preview — and a gold coin — at the NCPL booth at “Scare on the Square,” set for Friday, Oct. 28. The coin can be redeemed at Hogwarts Halloween.
The libraries are closed Monday, April 25, for a staff in-service training day.
