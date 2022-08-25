8 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Eight people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Kyler Gayhart, 20, of the 700 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Gayhart was held without bond.
Desmond C. Holliday, 22, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Holliday was held without bond.
Trevor M. Ruch, 19, of the 500 block of East Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Ruch was held on $2,000 bond.
Gage C. Smith, 22, of the 4900 block of East C.R. 600N, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon J. Baas, 20, of the 00 block of Lane 275S, Big Turkey Lake, Stroah, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Baas was held without bond.
Justin R. DeCamp, 25, of the 500 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Gary R. Miller Jr., 43, of the 5400 block of East Brown Road, Leesburg, was booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jesse S. Napier, 46, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Napier was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.