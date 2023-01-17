GARRETT — Whenever the West Noble boys basketball team needed a basket in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game, Austin Cripe was there to answer the bell.
In fact, the senior pretty much rang it all night long.
Cripe exploded for a game-high 33 points as the Chargers ended Central Noble’s three-year reign as conference tourney champs with a 62-58 victory over the Cougars.
Cripe went 11-for-16 from the floor and 8-for-10 from the foul line. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds as taller, more physical West Noble ourebounded the Cougars, 31-19.
The Chargers got 11 points and seven rebounds from junior Bradyn Barth. Senior Nevin Phares chipped in with seven points and five rebounds.
Central Noble was led by senior Conner Lemmon’s 18 points. Junior Drew Pliett added 12, junior Isaiah Gard scored 10 and sophomore Redick Zolman added eight.
The conference tournament crown moving from Albion to Ligonier was sweet indeed.
“It’s special,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “It’s great for our community.
“Our guys just battled all night. I’m proud of them.”
West Noble’s patch to the title was difficult. The Chargers opened tournament play with a victory over 8-4 Westview. In the semifinals, West Noble defeated 10-2 Prairie Heights. Central Noble entered the final 8-3.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Marsh said. “We went through the gauntlet.”
Early in the third, it looked like the game was going to be a runaway as West Noble built a 37-22 lead with 5:07 remaining in the period.
Central Noble rallied, however, to draw within 46-39 at the end of the third quarter.
West Noble built its lead back to 55-43 with 5:35 left in the fourth, but the Cougars made one last push that gave it a chance at the end.
Sam Essigian scored to make it 55-45, then Lemmon followed with a three-pointer and the Cougars were within 55-48 with 3:14 to play.
Cripe had a rare miss on West Noble’s next possession, and Lemmon was fouled. He made both free throws and it was 55-50.
Following a West Noble turnover, Central Noble got one of two free throws from Zolman to draw within 55-51 with 2:22 remaining.
Each team had an empty possession, then Cripe beat the Central Noble press on the next possession and raced in for a layup at the 1:16 mark.
Lemmon followed with another three-pointer to make it 57-54 with 57.2 seconds to play.
Cripe was fouled as West Noble inbounded the ball, and the senior sank both free throws to make it 59-54.
A Zolman field goal try was off the mark and Phares grabbed the defensive rebound. His first bonus attempt was off the mark, however, and Pliett scored to make it 59-56 with 33 seconds to go.
Phares was fouled again and he made one of two to extend the lead back to 60-56.
Zolman scored at the 18-second mark to make it 60-58.
West Noble failed to get the ball to half court on its next possession, turning it over to the Cougars. Central Noble had the ball under its own basket with a chance to tie or take the lead.
The Cougars inbounded the ball to Pliett, whose off balance attempt from eight feet fell well short. West Noble senior Derek Slone grabbed the rebound. Slone was quickly fouled and he made both foul shots to set the final score.
“I’m proud of the way we fought,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “It gave us a chance at the end.”
West Noble led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, and extended that lead to 31-18 at the half as Central Noble was outscored 16-5 in the second period.
“We dribbled way too much,” Bodey said of his team’s second-quarter offensive woes. “We didn’t screen.”
Central Noble righted its offensive approach in the third quarter. After West Noble had its 37-22 lead with 5:07 showing on the third-quarter clock, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run over 1:52 span, getting three points from Gard, three from Zolman and two apiece from Pliet and Lemmon.
Zolman’s three-pointer with 3:15 left in the third drew the Cougars within 37-32.
Cripe ended a two minute scoring drought on West Noble’s next possession to make it 39-32.
Gard answered for Central Noble at the 2:40 mark, but Cripe scored again, notching an old fashioned three-point play to make it 42-34 with 1:36 left in the period.
“He’s special,” Marsh said. “No moment is too big for him.”
Bodey said, “He took over. He took over in the first half.”
Cripe had 12 points in the first quarter, nine in the second, five in the third and five in the fourth.
