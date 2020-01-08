KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville officials have a lot of homework to do before making any decisions about whether to expand the city's tax-increment financing districts or, at least, expand where they can spend the money they're already collecting.
In a lengthy information session Wednesday morning, Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members hosted Heidi Amspaugh of financial consulting firm Baker-Tilley and Pattie Zelmer of law firm Ice Miller to discuss the city's plan to potentially expand the reach of its TIF districts.
Currently, Kendallville has two TIF districts, a Downtown TIF that covers the downtown area around Main Street, and the Eastside TIF, which covers the general area east of Fair Street to the eastern city limits along U.S. 6 and south to the railroad tracks.
TIF districts are special tax districts that capture some tax revenue to be used for development. When a TIF district is created, it freezes the base value of a piece of property and then any taxes on the increases in assessed value in the future — the increment — is captured by the redevelopment commission, which can then use it for economic development purposes.
The Downtown TIF captured about $121,000 in 2019, while the Eastside TIF was about three times as lucrative, netting $410,500 last year.
Redevelopment commission members have been discussing the possibility of combining the two TIFs, which would allow the city to comingle the money that currently must remain segregated, and possibly expand the city's TIF reach further east along U.S. 6 to pick up even more commercial property.
The biggest development from Wednesday's session was that the advisers suggested that Kendallville mostly expand its "economic development area" — places where the city can spend TIF money — and create significant new "allocation areas" — places where tax revenue is actually captured.
With the city's two TIF districts, the areas where taxes are collected and spent are one and the same. Money captured by the Downtown TIF can only be spent in the downtown area, while taxes captured on the east side can only be spent in the Eastside TIF.
What Amspaugh proposed was expanding the city's economic development area to connect the two TIF districts and also to expand it west along U.S. 6 corridor.
The effect that would have would be twofold — the city would be able to mix its Downtown and Eastside TIF dollars and spend them wherever needed and allow the city to spend TIF money in the new areas that would be covered along U.S. 6.
Taxes on any new properties added would not be captured by the TIF district, Amspaugh explained. Essentially, the city could spend any of it's $531,500 total TIF revenue for improvements or projects anywhere along U.S. 6 or along Main Street down to Drake Road.
"This will not change the existing areas. What this allows you to do is the revenue allows you to spend the money in a larger area," she said.
One other issues that was clarified is that by expanding the spending area, the life of the existing TIF districts would not be extended.
The Downtown TIF is set to expire in 2025, while the Eastside TIF sunsets in 2033. When those deadlines hit, all of the assessed value and taxes that have been captured over the years are released back to the city, school districts, county, township and library.
Commission members had hoped that by combined the districts, they would get an extended lifespan out of the Downtown TIF.
That's not the case, Amspaugh said. So in 2025 when the district sunsets, the city will lose that $121,000 in revenue, which will be released. However, the proposed expansion would still allow the city to utilize collections from the Eastside TIF in the downtown, so the city will still have several hundreds of thousands of dollars available annually for projects.
"If you move forward with the consolidation of the EDA boundaries, you can spend your Eastside TIF in downtown, still to do sidewalk, road, whatever improvements in the downtown," Amspaugh said.
Commission Vice President Lance Harman, who has been leading the board in the continuing absence of President Ray Scott who has been sidelined after a health issue, indicated that his thought was the establish all of the U.S. 6 corridor as a new allocation area, where the city would begin capturing new revenue.
Amspaugh and Zelmer, however, advised against that. First, if the city TIFs too much property, there's potential that decreases in values could sap increases on better-performing properties, thus creating "negative increment."
Also, doing so would put almost all of the city's commercial property in a TIF district, which could stunt assessed value growth in the city and end up pushing more tax burden toward residential property owners.
"The potential negatives she is talking about would be present if we just grabbed it all right now and that would defeat the purpose of what we’re trying to accomplish," Zelmer said.
Instead, they suggested being strategic about whether to create new TIF allocation areas. If created, the city would then begin capturing revenue for the next 25 years. The strategy, ideally, would be to identify properties that are likely to have significant development that would boost their values and, thereby, creating new TIF revenue.
"That puts us in a position of looking in a crystal ball," said Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey, who took part in the conversation. "I see U.S. 6 as our new main street. There has been a lot of development since they last did the road in 2004. That’s where I anticipate … being the growth sector of Kendallville. We’ve got ample parcels along U.S. 6 where commercial could be constructed."
Without new allocation areas created, the city's TIF revenue would cease to exist in 2033 when the Eastside TIF expires. So considering whether there are new areas the city would like to spur development would be prudent for city leaders if they'd like to sustain TIF revenue long-term, adviser said.
Since taxes are captured based on increment, it can take several years of assessed value growth before TIF districts capture enough money to be usable, barring a huge development like the Walmart complex that makes up the majority of the Eastside TIF's income.
"You have those just through 2033 and you’re just going to have to go into a planning process next," Amspaugh said.
The city can always re-establish allocations areas in, say, the downtown when it expires in 2025. The only issue is that, upon revival, the base assessed value will be whatever the current value is, not the previous lower value. So it would take a few years for values to increase before the city begins capturing new taxes again.
City officials seemed to be in agreement that TIF has been beneficial for the city and that they'd like it to continue, even long after they're all out of office and off boards.
"Our main objective with the RDC has been the downtown area. The East TIF, they’ve got fairly new roads, there’s not much else we can do out there," Harman said.
"That TIF has been a tremendous help. We were able to put in new sewer lines, water lines, we did Dowling Street and Fairview (Boulevard). It’s been a tremendous help," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
At the request of city engineer Scott Derby, the advisers suggested a four-point package of homework for city officials to decide:
• Decide whether the city wants to expand its economic development areas to connect both TIFs, and whether to expand that spending area west along U.S. 6.
• Identify any parcels along U.S. 6 or elsewhere that the city may want to include in new allocation areas that could begin capturing revenue in the future.
• Decide on a new list of planned projects. Economic development areas must have an established list of projects to complete, but Zelmer advised the city can make a broad, general list that would cover many items as opposed to listing out very specific projects.
• Decide whether there are any parcels the city might be interested in purchasing with TIF dollars. The city would need to provide a acquisition list, which is required if the city ever wants to purchase land or buildings with TIF funds. It's possible to include every parcel in the development area, although Zelmer didn't recommend doing that.
With that list in hand, city leaders understood that there will be more due diligence needed on their part before the process moves any further along.
Harman suggested not waiting, setting a meeting for noon on Friday. Commission members, council members and other city officials who want to take part will drive the U.S. 6 corridor to review what areas might be worth including in a new TIF designation. Following that, the group will convene at City Hall to discuss their action items at 1 p.m.
"We are really going to have to think this map through," Handshoe said. "We know there are some areas that are going to develop and pick those areas."
