KIMMELL — A Noble County Highway Department employee was killed Tuesday on Knapp Lake Road as the result of a work accident.
Jerry Jones, 53, of Albion, was pronounced dead at the scene after getting pinned between two vehicles when one unexpectedly lurched forward.
At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call at 9867 W. Knapp Lake Road in regards to a work accident.
A Noble County Highway Department crew was mowing a side ditch in the area of 9867 W. Knapp Lake Road when the tractor conducting the mowing became stuck in the ditch. A county highway employee pulled the tractor out of the ditch using a dump truck.
As the dump truck and tractor came out of the ditch onto the roadway and came to a stop, a third employee walked in between the two vehicles to remove the tow chain. At that time, the tractor accidentally lunged forward and pinned the employee between the two vehicles.
That employee, identified as Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones was working with coworkers Randy Jordan, 49, of Kendallville, who was driving the dump truck, and Kevin Crick, 49 of LaOtto, who was driving the tractor.
The incident is still under investigation.
Agencies assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Noble Township Fire and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
