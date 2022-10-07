Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Aaron M. Hathaway, 50, of the 3800 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal mischief — damage to structure for religious worship, a Class A misdemeanor. Hathaway was released on his own recognizance.
Jahi O. Haywood, 20, of the 1300 block of Wright Street, Gary, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Haywood was held on $2,500 bond.
Brayden P. Moschel, 19, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Moschel was released on his own recognizance.
Jennifer L. Oliver, 36, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Oliver was held on $5,000 bond.
Bryan G. Bills, 36, of the 200 block of Newnam Avenue, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Bills was held on $2,500 bond.
Seth A. Floyd, 19, of the 6400 block of Covington Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Julian C. Guzman, 19, of the 100 block of Elm Street, Albion, was booked at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Michael L. Klopenstine, 40, of the 1100 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Klopenstine was held without bond.
Evelyn C. Morgan, 37, of the 400 block of East Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Morgan was held without bond.
David A. Palmer, 60, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Palmer was held without bond.
James R. Huston, 39, of the 600 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Isaias S. Santiago Jr., 30, of the 200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was booked at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Fawn M. Smith, 38, of the 2200 block of Main Street, Huntertown, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Max Smith, 53, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
David L. Westfall, 43, of the 700 block of South June Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Westfall was h3eld on $10,000 bond.
Carolynne R. Wygant, 25, of the 200 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of interfering with a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Wygant was held without bond.
