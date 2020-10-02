Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jessica L. Davis, 35, of the 900 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brennan J. Dean, 39, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Dean was held without bond.
Devon M. Howard, 26, of the 9500 block of West Baseline Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Howard was held on $2,500 bond.
Dilraj S. Maan, 27, of the 100 block of North Singing Quail, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Maan was held without bond.
Joseph A. Stephen, 29, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Stephen was held without bond.
Brittney K. Hyser, 24, of the 300 block of North Oakwood Drive, Albion, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hyser was held without bond.
Alexis Rivera, 20, of the 100 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rivera was held on $3,500 bond.
