ALBION — The future?
To a large extent, it’s going be what Central Noble’s Class of 2023 will make of it.
That was the message given by valedictorian Katelynn Bortner during Friday’s commencement exercises held in the main gymnasium at Central Noble High School.
“The future is undefined,” Bortner told her classmates. “This is a new world. You have the world in the palm of your hand. Chase it. Explore it.”
The school graduated 84 students Friday in a gymnasium filled with family, friends and well-wishers.
Friday’s ceremony opened with high school teachers and staff marching in, followed by the Class of 2023.
After member of the Indiana State Police Honor Guard presented the colors, Jr./Sr. Principal Shawn Hoover welcomed the class and the crowd.
Her first message? It may have been the seniors day, but it they hadn’t gotten to commencement without some help. Something that unites rural graduates, inner city seniors, small schools and large.
Graduates everywhere have a unifying factor.
“Somewhere along the way they had someone who encouraged them, supported them and held them accountable,” Hoover said.
Hoover encouraged the students to express their gratitude for the parents, friends, school staff and others who had helped them reach this milestone. The class responded with a round of applause.
Central Noble Class of 2023 salutatorian Kya Lock then spoke to her classmates.
Lock told her classmates that many believe that graduation ceremonies are the beginning of the real journey. She had a different take.
“Our journey began a long time ago,” Lock said.
The class had entered as confused freshmen, she said, wondering whether they were supposed to sit for lunch in the cafeteria. Lock went on to detail how the class had progressed through each of its four years of high school, culminating with Friday’s commencement exercises.
The journey for the class will continue, Lock said.
“It’s just that tonight we will split in 84 different directions,” she said.
Bortner followed with her valedictorian address.
Central Noble choirs then sang, “You will be found.”
Hoover then had various academic honors students stand and be recognized.
She also gave special notice to the students who have chosen to serve their country: Kade Baker (Marines), Ryan Hotchkiss (Air Force), Coleman Meyer (Marines) and Madysen Spohr (Army National Guard).
Superintendent Robby Morgan then presented diplomas to the seniors.
Following a slide show, Lock, who did double duty as salutatorian and class president, led her class in the changing of the tassels.
In her welcome, Hoover had seemed to well-capture the sentiment of the crowd.
“We believe in you and are thankful for the time we spent with you,” she said.
