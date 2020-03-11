ALBION — The Noble County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation after a patient at Parkview Noble Hospital was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“It’s serious,” Noble County EMA director Mick Newton said. “We have to pay attention.”
But with only one confirmed case, while the virus has heightened the readiness level at the EMA, by no means has it panicked it.
“I’m confident in our health care system and in the health department to do the job it has planned for,” Newton said. “We have a wonderful health system in our county. They’re able to treat you.”
Newton’s EMA office is also able to respond in its function as support and resource agency.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, since Jan. 21, there have been 647 people nationwide who have tested positive for the coronavirus-19, with 25 fatalities for a mortality rate of 3.9%. Experts say that percentage could be lower since many people may have a mild case of the virus and don’t realize it.
Newton said the first job of everyone is to limit the spread of the virus by following examples such as thorough washing of hands, not touching your face and staying home if you feel ill.
“We’re the first line of defense,” Newton said of Noble County residents. “You’ve got to take care of yourself.”
But if you do become ill, the best course of action is to contact your health provider for guidance, Newton said.
In 2009, the H1N1 “swine flu” virus caused a countywide health risk and Newton was able to organize 16 points of distribution for vaccinations, helping somewhere in the neighborhood of 8,000 people get vaccinated.
Currently, there is no vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus, but if one is developed Newton has plans for inoculating all of the residents of the county — if necessary.
Newton is also working on plans and contingencies should the coronavirus become more widespread. Included in his work is a continuity of operation plan, which would help organize efforts should one fire department become overly stricken with the illness or if a key county government office is stretched thin by illness.
The Noble County Emergency Management Agency is also prepared to marshal resources such as bottled water if that ever becomes a need. Newton has been in contact with higher-ups at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to make sure they are aware of the situation.
