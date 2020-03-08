Website: artsinauburn.org
Vision Statement: All DeKalb County citizens will have ready access to all categories of the arts at accessible venues and at low or no cost. All DeKalb County citizens will be able to participate in all forms of the arts and will be exposed to new and emerging styles of creativity.
Mission Statement: The mission of Auburn Arts Commission Inc. is to promote visual and fine art, theater, music, and the written word to recognize and encourage individuals and groups involved in the creative arts in DeKalb County.
The Auburn Arts Commission has been active since the mid-1980s in bringing arts experiences to community residents. The all-volunteer commission has concentrated on projects in five areas: fine art, writing, music, drama and theater, and patronage of the arts. The group has emphasized creative experience, affordability and accessibility in its work.
The commisson’s three signature “Sculptures on the Square” exhibits in 2007, 2010 and 2016 for the Indiana Bicentennial have been instrumental in changing the community’s perception of the value of the arts in residents’ lives. The Community Foundation of DeKalb County honored the commission with its Change Maker award in 2014.
Early projects included an annual fine art show, poetry readings, salon concerts for small gatherings, and a children’s theater summer workshop. Outdoor Jazz Fests featuring high school and university musicians were held in 2005 and 2006 in the park at Eckhart Public Library.
Other projects include school and public concerts by guitar virtuoso Edgar Cruz in 2011, a National Geographic photography exhibit, “The Soil Beneath Our Feet” with photographer Jim Richardson in 2012, and “Pianos on the Square” in 2013, placing decorated, playable pianos in Auburn, Butler, Garrett and Waterloo.
The annual Snowbound Writers Contest, held each January for amateur writers, has continued for 25 years. The commission has also sponsored other events, including the Holiday Pops concerts, Downtown Auburn Business Association’s summer art projects and performances at DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
The commission honors individuals and organizations which have contributed to the advancement of the arts in DeKalb County with its Medal of Arts. The commission is currently seeking new members. Call 260-281-2642 for information.
