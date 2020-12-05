KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will close early on Dec. 16 and open late on Dec. 17 so that staff may participate in an in-service training.
Library director Kate Mullins updated her board Thursday night as trustees met in a mixed meeting of Zoom and in-person attendance.
The in-service training will cover updates on emergency procedures. Adjusting the operating hours will allow employees on both day and evening shifts to do the training with a minimum of disruption to patrons.
A planned Evergreen software update over Thanksgiving weekend took longer than expected, Mullins reported, but the system is back to normal now.
Mullins said the statewide software update actually went back online Tuesday evening, instead of Sunday evening. The delay meant patrons couldn’t access their accounts or check out materials, and the staff had to check in materials by hand for a short period.
The library board took care of a couple of policy updates for the use of mobile hot spots and criminal history checks for employees and volunteers. The mobile hot spot policy was updated to reflect current use by library patrons.
A formal criminal history check policy for libraries is now required by state law, Mullins said. The Indiana State Police will perform the criminal history checks for Kendallville Public Library for employees age 18 and older, and for some volunteers age 18 and older, depending on what their duties are.
The board approved the holiday closing calendar for 2021 after some discussion about how to handle holidays that fall on days the library is closed. When that happens, the staff will use floating holidays, defined as a day off within a one-month period of the holiday.
Mullins finished out the meeting with updates on COVID procedures at the libraries. Curbside pickup and Doorstep Delivery have both seen an uptick as cooler weather sets in and coronavirus cases increase.
She said the library would scale back on operating hours if needed, but will continue to serve patrons as much as possible during the pandemic and beyond.
“We will not close the library unless the state orders it or there is not enough staff to keep it open,” she said.
Patrons must wear masks to enter the library and hand washing is encouraged. Patrons who refuse to wear a mask has been a rare occurrence and confrontations with staff have been avoided, Mullins said. Of those who did not wear masks, most cited medical concerns such as a need for supplemental oxygen as the reason.
The library has stepped up the quarantining of items in the “Things” collection when they are checked out and returned. The collection includes board games, kitchen items and cookbooks, and adult yard games. Items are isolated for three days when they are returned, then thoroughly cleaned.
