KENDALLVILLE — The search for the next leader of the East Noble School Corp. is underway, although the East Noble School Corp. Board of Education is keeping tight-lipped on exactly where they are in the process.
The board is challenged with finding the next superintendent after Superintendent Ann Linson announced her retirement last month after 11 years with the corporation.
Linson had a year left on her current superintendent contract, but said that now felt like the right time to step back and turn the reins over to the next leader, during an interview in March. Her retirement effective June 30 will bring her 41-year career in education to an end.
To close Wednesday night’s board of education meeting, Brent Durbin, board president asked for public input on the qualities the next superintendent should possess. With only a handful of people in attendance at the meeting only two teachers spoke on the issue.
Nancy Bodeker, an eighth-grade science teacher at East Noble Middle School was the first to speak about the qualities she would like to see in the next superintendent. Bodeker read several email comments from her fellow teachers.
Several staff members said they wanted to see someone who is supportive of the arts for all K-12 students. Another teacher stressed the importance of having a leader, which gives teachers freedom in the classroom.
The last email read encouraged the board to look for qualified individuals inside and outside of the corporation, someone who leads with empathy and listens to all stakeholders in the corporation.
Bodeker, who has taught at East Noble for 42 years and six superintendents, said one of the most important things for her is finding someone who is focused not only on the business side of the job, but also the curriculum side.
“We need someone that is continually evaluating the programs old and new,” she said.
The second teacher to speak was Kim Desper, who teaches family and consumer science education at East Noble Middle School. She stressed the importance of the continued promotion of career and technical education classes like those offered at the Impact Institute.
She said it is classes like those that teach students skills for life and fosters hobbies that can last a lifetime. She said she would also like to see industrial arts classes brought back to the school system.
“We need to keep families at the forefront of every decision in this system,” Desper said. “I have much appreciated what Mrs. Linson has done for our school system.”
To open the meeting Director of Transportation Josh Buhro thanked Linson for everything she has done for the district.
“We don’t want to see it, but we are happy for her to be able to enjoy her life,” Buhro said of Linson. “She has always wanted to make the district better for students. She will be missed, she put us in a good place.”
He also took time to thank the board for their willingness to expand the transportation garage on Ohio Street. The transportation building will also house the district’s technology department.
Before wrapping up the meeting an audience member asked the board for a timeline on a decision on a new superintendent, but none was given.
East Noble has previously said it wants to get a new leader read to go on July 1, but offered no cleared timeline than that.
In other business Wednesday night the board approved several resignations and retirements.
Resignations included: Kacee Short, a fifth grade teacher at North Side Elementary, Jason Buchs, a fourth grade teacher at North Side Elementary, Jennifer Ritchie, an attendance secretary at East Noble High School, Pamela Funk, an instructional assistant at North Side Elementary, Libby Stayner, an instructional assistant at South Side Elementary, Aubrey Lewis, an instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School, Gabrielle Schambers, a bus driver, Jordan Vaught, East Noble Middle School football coach and Chelsey Thangvijit, robotics coach at Wayne Center Elementary.
Two employees with a combined 59 years experience announced their retirement. Kim McKibben, a fourth grade teacher at Rome City Elementary will retire after 33 years. Sherry Kemerly, an office assistant at South Side Elementary will retire at the end of the school year after 26 years.
Mild disabilities teacher Robin Peters will be taking on a new job as Dean of Students at Avilla Elementary School effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The last personnel issue was the hiring of Melissa Murphy as food service manager at Wayne Center Elementary effective April 19.
