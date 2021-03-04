KENDALLVILLE — After 11 years leading East Noble School Corp., Superintendent Ann Linson is retiring.
Linson announced her intent to retire effective June 30 to the East Noble School Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday night, bringing a 41-year career in education to a close.
Linson had up to a year left on her current superintendent contract, but said that now felt like the right time to step back and turn the reins over to the next leader.
“It’s just time,” she said. “You know when it’s time to retire and I’ve been a superintendent for 11 years that’s far longer than the average for most supeirntendents, and we’ve got quite a bit accomplished.”
The announcement was met with bittersweet well wishes from board members, who were sad to see their longtime leader stepping back.
“She has been a blessing to the corporation,” said Barbara Babcock, a board member who was part of the interview board that recommended Linson 11 years ago.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Becca Lamon echoed those sentiments.
“I have worked with Ann for 10 years, it has been the best 10 years of my life,” Lamon said. “She has a passion for the students and staff. She will be solely missed.”
School board members will need to set up a search committee to work in the coming months to vet and select East Noble’s next superintendent. Board members will aim to get the next superintendent on board starting July 1 as to create a transition with no breaks in between Linson’s administration and the next.
Superintendents oversee day-to-day administration of the district as the school’s chief executive, but they are hired by and answerable to the elected school board.
Linson took over leading East Noble in July 2010, after having previously served two years as assistant superintendent for East Noble prior to the promotion.
Before that, Linson started her career as a teacher for business courses, serving as a business education teacher at Leo High school for eight years, teaching office technology at ITT Technical Institute in Fort Wayne for five years, taking a temporary business teaching job at Homestead High School and then worked four years as a cooperative education and business teacher at DeKalb High School.
Linson arrived in Kendallville in 1998, where she took on a role as assistant vocational coordinator for the Four County Area Vocational Cooperative — now known as Impact Institute — before being named East Noble High School Principal from 2003 through 2008.
She was named the Indiana Association of Public Schools Superintendent of the Year in District II in 2020, the latest is a long list of awards and recognitions over the last decade.
Looking back on the past 11 years at the helm of East Noble, the superintendent highlighted two accomplishments above all others — launching East Noble into age of digital education by introducing technology to the classroom and building the new East Noble Middle School.
The leap to a 1-to-1 system where every student is equipped with a device was controversial back in the early 2010s, but East Noble turned out to be ahead of the curve as now technology is ubiquitous in classrooms not just in northeast Indiana but across the state.
The early adoption has paid big dividends recently to amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as students and staff have had years of experience with digital learning and that familiarity made the changes needed a lot easier to implement and work with.
“When we brought technology to the district 10 years ago, families were not thrilled with that. But if you look today it has made life so much easier,” Linson said. “We had a supportive board and were able to make that happen.”
The other landmark project of Linson’s tenure has been the East Noble Middle School.
It took two attempts after the initial plan and building referendum was narrowly defeated by voters, but East Noble’s administration regrouped and pitched a second idea, winning over families to what has since become the new school building on Drake Road.
That got middle schoolers out an aging building that had its limitations and put East Noble students in a modern facility equipped for what students need now.
But it wasn’t just the new building, either, as East Noble worked through the process to eventually give the old school at Diamond and Riley streets to the group that has since turned it into the Community Learning Center.
There were bumps along that road too — the district was moving toward demolition before further negotiations yielded a solution agreeable to all sides — but not only has the CLC become an asset for the community but the money East Noble saved by not knocking down the building became the seed for the district’s new, innovative preschool program hosted at Avilla Elementary.
“If it hadn’t been for community support for a Community Learning Center in the old middle school, we would not have had funds to create that preschool and the preschool is just awesome,” Linson said.
Linson’s time as superintendent hasn’t also been without challenges, though, as public education has been often felt in the crosshairs of state lawmakers who haven’t always made the job easy.
Linson came into the superintendent’s office shortly after Indiana has passed property tax caps that changed how schools are funded and guided East Noble through the ongoing challenges of standardized testing, student and teacher evaluations and education funding that has lagged in Indiana compared to other states.
It’s a problem that hasn’t been fixed yet and one that the next leader of East Noble will likely have to tackle too.
“The funding is a huge challenge and frankly drives everything we do because we can’t do anything for free and it seems like each time we feel like we’re making progress ... then you kind of get knocked down a notch or two because our funding continues to be cut,” Linson said.
With four decades in education now behind her, Linson says retirement will give her a chance to spend time with family, enjoy some hobbies, do some biking that she’s looking forward to.
As for East Noble’s next leader, Linson didn’t have any specific recommendations for what board members may want to look for in their next leader, only more generally that they should seek someone who will “continue to support the vision of this district.”
Linson’s long career took her many places before Kendallville, but the last stop has been the one that’s made a lasting impact.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this district, East Noble, and the community,” she said.
