ALBION — Keeping tabs just got a bit cheaper for some offenders overseen by the Noble County Probation Department.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam received permission to sign a contract with a company which provides a specially designed phone app for low and some moderate risk offenders. The app uses the phone’s GPS capabilities to provide a location for offenders. It also allows the offenders to meet certain reporting requirements.
“It allows us to check-in,” deputy chief probation officer Danyel Wagner told the commissioners. “The cost is a lot less than GPS monitoring.”
GPS monitoring, which involves a device strapped to someone’s ankle, will still be department’s way of monitoring the whereabouts of high risk offenders. GPS monitoring costs the offenders $12 per day, according to Beam.
The cost of the phone app is $1 per day per person for the county. Beam said she did not know how much offenders would be charged because the cost of staff hours to monitor the phone app had not been figured yet.
Wagner said the phone app would be a good option to have, particularly for juvenile offenders.
“It’s just another step in the monitoring process,” Wagner said. “It’s another tool in the toolbox.”
Beam acknowledged that a down side to the phone app monitoring is that a person can leave their phone at home. But there are other ways to monitor their whereabouts, and offenders who leave their property without permission won’t be able to do the required check-ins.
That potential gap in supervision is a reason high-risk offenders aren’t eligible to participate in the program.
Also at Monday’s meeting, there was some good news/bad news for a group of citizens trying to get access to a proper turnaround in the Buena Vista subdivision north of Kendallville.
Perhaps a dozen residents of the Buena Vista subdivision, located north of Kendallville near the intersection of C.R. 800N and C.R. 600E, appeared before the Noble County Commissioners on March 28, seeking the county’s help. The citizens complained that access to a turnaround which had been used for years by delivery drivers, school buses and snow plows was being denied by a property owner. The owner of the property in question, Bob Misner, was also at the March 28 meeting.
When the county did some recent paving in the area, Misner was approached about giving the land to the county, and in exchange, the county would maintain it. Instead, Misner paid to have that section paved out of his own pocket.
“I paid to pave it,” Misner said at that March meeting. “Why am I paying taxes so everyone can use it as a road?”
Misner, who moved to his home five or six years ago, has been denying access to the strip of turnaround that is on his private property.
That hasn’t sat well with longtime subdivision residents.
Smith has proposed a fix at the March meeting. An adjacent property owner to Misner’s land has said he will sell the county enough land to create a proper turnaround, which the county would construct. Smith brought a copy of the proposed fix to Monday’s meeting.
But formal action was delayed while Smith did a formal title search on the land to determine if it had been platted as an easement.
During Monday’s meeting, Smith told the commissioners that the land had not been platted as an easement, meaning Misner could legally deny access.
But Smith said Misner had had a change of heart and might be willing to consider selling the strip to the county.
“He seems open,” Smith said. “He requested an on-site walk through the property.”
