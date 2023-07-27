LIGONIER — Two Little Libraries have sprouted outside of the Ligonier Public Library. One holds books, the other miniature art works.
And the price is right — there is no cost for the sharing of books or art.
The Free Little Library offers free books for all ages. People can bring books to put into the library, and take other books home to read.
The Free Little Art Gallery concept is similar. The cabinet contains miniature paintings, mosaics and other art works. Users may create a piece and put it into the gallery, take another work home, or just look at the art there. Artists must limit the size of their contributions to the gallery by what will fit into the cabinet.
Program coordinator Heather Payatte said the Free Little Art Gallery is a very new concept. Ligonier’s tiny art gallery opened July 14 and is one of five free art galleries officially registered in Indiana.
“It’s make art, take art, share art,” Payatte said.
Library executive director Angela Scott said both free libraries are always open, even if the building is closed. The free libraries opened during the summer reading program, just to the right of the sidewalk leading to the library’s main entrance.
Scott said volunteer Chris Egolf built both cabinets for the Little Library and the Free Art Gallery. He installed a shelf in the book cabinet, with children’s books placed low in the cabinet so they can reach them. The adult books are on the top shelf.
Over in the art gallery, called The Booked Gallery, Egolf put in a display rail to hold the miniature paintings and drawings upright. Tiny easels hold other works, and there is room for more.
Payatte said the Free Little Library for books will be called The Little Griffin Library, named after the two concrete statues of winged creatures, called griffons, which sit on either side of the library’s front entrance.
Scott said the griffin is a mythological creature with the body, tail and back legs of a lion, and the head, wings and front talons of an eagles. The creature appears in the legends and myths in the cultures of Europe, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Asia and Africa.
Because the lion was traditionally considered the king of the beasts, and the eagle the king of the birds, by the Middle Ages, the griffin was thought to be an especially powerful and majestic creature. Since classical antiquity, griffins were known for guarding treasures, especially gold, and priceless possessions such as knowledge.
“The griffins are symbols of knowledge,” Scott said. “We want to use them to market the library’s services.”
The concrete creatures will soon undergo a restoration and repair process after 20 years of sitting outside in harsh weather, Scott said.
The free library and art gallery are already getting a lot of foot traffic, especially for the books, Scott said. She expects the free feature will attract even more interest as the contents grow, and more people learn about the opportunities to “take one-share one.”
