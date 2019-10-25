KENDALLVILLE — Mildred Schermerhorn was born Nov. 13, 1919, in her farm home near Ligonier into a world that didn’t have cars, electricity, fast food, television or the internet.
She’s seen all these things and more in her century of life as she prepares to celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends.
An open house in her honor will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Chandler Place, 2879 S. Lima Road, Kendallville. Guests are encouraged to write notes and sign their names in a journal at the open house, but please do not bring gifts.
Schermerhorn was born Mildred Harper, the youngest child and the only sister to her three older brothers, Howard, Harmon and Robert. The family was involved in 4-H on both the county and state level. Taking livestock to the county fair or Indiana State Fair meant staying with the animals at the fair.
“We stayed in the sheep barn during the 10 days of the state fair,” she said. “I had the grand champion Chester White barrow at the state fair.”
She went to school in Cromwell and graduated from Cromwell High School in 1937, then followed her brothers to Purdue University. They all studied animal husbandry. Schermerhorn was on the Purdue debate team as a freshman, where she found her niche as a public speaker.
“I thought I would major in home economics and maybe teach,” she said. “Joe went to Purdue, too, so we got married instead.”
“Joe” was Joe Schermerhorn from Ligonier, a year older than she was. They married in 1940 and built a marriage that lasted until his death in 2003.
“I was very busy in my life,” Schermerhorn recalled. “I did public speaking as a substitute minister in over 100 places.”
Schermerhorn was active in the Brimfield United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and went on mission trips to South America, Haiti, the Philippines and several other places. She’s read the entire Bible several times.
Millie and Joe lived on a 350-acre farm that had been in the Schermerhorn family for generations. The farm produced crops, beef, hogs, chickens and eggs. Millie earned income from dressing chickens and delivering cases of eggs.
“I was speedy,” she said about dressing chickens. “I could do one in 15 minutes.”
Schermerhorn continued her work in 4-H, the United Methodist Church and several home economics clubs as she and Joe raised their three children, Janet, Kayla and Steve. Joe served on the Indiana State Fair board for eight years, ran the farm and cared for the children when Schermerhorn’s speaking engagements took her away from home.
They moved from the farm to a new home on Baby Mountain near Kendallville in 1973.
Schermerhorn was named Kendallville Citizen of the Year in 1992 for her involvement with many community organizations. She was the grand marshal for a parade and honored at a chamber dinner at the former Shook’s restaurant.
“When you look back, you realize all the things you’ve done,” she said.
That’s also true for the history and innovations that Schermerhorn has witnessed in a century.
“I remember when cars were new,” she said. “I remember the first closed car I saw, an Oldsmobile or Buick that had side curtains that rolled up. There was no glass.”
Her family got its first car in 1924 and had new cars frequently after that.
“My dad was a friend of the Cromwell dealer,” she said. “He would trade cars every year for $100.”
Schermerhorn said times were tough in the Great Depression. Her father paid the taxes with her prize money from the champion hog she exhibited at the Indiana State Fair.
An airplane flying overhead was a reason to pause and take a look. “We would run out in the yard to see it,” Schermerhorn said.
Getting electricity on the farm was another modern milestone. Schermerhorn remembers the kerosene and gasoline lamps that provided light before electric lights.
“You had to pump it and the mantle had to be lit,” she said. “REMC was a godsend because rural electrification benefited all of us.”
Schermerhorn attributes her long life to the good health habits she learned as the Indiana State Fair 4-H health queen. She noted that she was the runner-up to the winner, who died 15 years ago.
“I had good genes from my parents, I had good habits that they lived by,” she said. “I live by the Golden Rule, treat others as you would want them to treat you, and it’s a great way to live.”
Her greatest achievement in life?
“The most important decision was the man I married,” she said. “He was a good man and was so supportive.”
That decision has also blessed her with an extended family. In addition to Janet, Kayla and Steve, there are four grandchildren and seven stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one step-great-great-grandchild.
