Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Tamara R. Bair, 40, of the 11700 block of C.R. 50, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance. No bond information provided.
Juan I. Castillo Lara, 27, of the 1400 block of Veterans Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lara was held on $1,000 bond.
Evelin P. Hernandez, 31, of the 800 block East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Hernandez was held on $500 cash bond.
Shalynn N. Klemm, 28, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Priscilla L. Murillo, 33, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on three body attachment warrants. Murillo was held without bond.
Brandon G. Spencer, 26, of the 500 block of North Plum Street, Newton, Kansas, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Spencer was held without bond.
Triston M. Williams, 21, of the 1400 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Williams was held without bond.
Thomas R. Klatt, 35, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Klatt was held without bond.
Jade M. Ritter, 18, of the 11700 block of C.R. 50, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ritter was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremiah E. Taulbee, 19, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Taulbee was held without bond.
Kerry W. Daughterty, 52, of the 5700 block of Kelso Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Joseph J. Evans, 37, of the 500 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Austin W. Huffman, 27, of the 6600 block of West Noe Street, Kimmell, was booked at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Wayne L. Patton, 37, of the 400 block of West Lisbon Road, Kendallville, was booked at 8:02 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Josette Speaker, 45, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Speaker was held on $2,500 bond.
James L. Koser, 25, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-adult in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Koser was held on $2,500 bond.
Samuel L. Raber, 34, of the 4100 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Raber was held on $2,500 bond.
