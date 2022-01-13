LIGONIER — Noble County child care providers are receiving a huge financial boost from a federal grant program, with more than $350,000 in funds flowing to local providers.
In total, providers in the four-county area received more than $1.53 million from the program.
Funded by a portion of Indiana’s appropriation of the American Rescue Plan Act, Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grants are non-competitive and designed to provide short-term funding to early childhood and out-of-school-time programs that have faced increased costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providers must meet eligibility criteria and agree to use grant funds to stabilize their operations and build capacity for the future, including spending at least 25% of the grant funding on increasing staff wages and benefits. Dollars can be used across six categories of allowable expenses ranging from personnel costs and facility fees to mental health supports for children and staff.
Grant awards are calculated using a cost estimation formula which considers each provider’s licensed program type, average attendance, staffing costs, quality level and geography to arrive at an estimated funding level.
Noble County child care providers received a total of $359,601 in Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Funds.
Additionally in the four-county area, DeKalb County providers received $419,500, Steuben County providers received $582,386 and LaGrange County providers received $169,954
Whitley County also received $423,181, which will also benefit some Noble County children who receive day care and early childhood education to the south.
The initial award announcement did not indicate which providers received grants or how much, but relayed a countywide total at this time.
“Access to these funds means so much to the child care providers in Noble County,” said Jenna Anderson, coordinator for Noble Thrive by 5, the county’s early childhood education coalition. “We know that some of them will be able to retain staff and hire new staff due to increased wages, bonuses and benefits. It will also allow many providers to update their facilities and provide more quality early learning experiences for our youngest residents.”
Noble County, like many counties in Indiana, has limited child care options available and demand from families is not met by local centers and home day cares, with many family members, friends and neighbors helping fill the gaps for working parents.
The county also has few high-quality education opportunities for pre-kindergarten children, as defined by the Indiana Family and Social Services Paths to Quality rating system.
Noble Thrive by 5, Noble County’s early childhood coalition is dedicated to helping the community thrive by increasing access to and quality of child care in Noble County. It was formed just within the last few years by a partnership with the Community Foundation of Noble County, Noble County Economic Development Corporation, and Crossroads United Way.
Goals of the coalition include not only educating residents about the importance of early childhood education for their youngsters, but also working to try to grow the county’s capacity for child care and build more support among local employers to consider child care as an integral factor affecting the size and availability of the local workforce.
The applications for a second round of Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grants will open on Jan. 17 and continue through April 15. Providers who previously applied for funding in 2021 can apply again, once they complete their Round 1 Grant Report.
In addition to funding for providers, Build, Learn, Grow Family Scholarships have been extended. Families who are in a child care program and have at least one parent working in an essential field can apply through June 2022. This funding can cover all or a percentage of child care costs, depending on income.
Anyone with questions about this funding, or any questions related to child care and early learning in Noble County can reach Anderson at 445-3369 or jenna@noblethriveby5.org.
(Editor’s Note: News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz, who prepared this report, serves as a volunteer on the marketing committee for Noble Thrive By 5.)
